Dentalcorp Announces Strategic Investment in Dental Innovation Alliance

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (“Dentalcorp” or the “Company”) (TSX: DNTL), Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing networks of dental practices, today announced that it has made an indirect investment in Dental Innovation Alliance VC Fund I, LP (the “Fund”) to support the Company’s commitment to innovation in dental technology.

The Fund was launched in 2024 and seeks to make investments in early-stage dental technology companies focused on: clinical outcomes, access to care, and practice performance. It is expected that by leveraging advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence, the Fund’s portfolio companies will aim to revolutionize dental care by improving clinical precision, accessibility, and efficiency.

“This investment positions Dentalcorp to potentially benefit from a wide range of emerging innovations in dental technology,” said Graham Rosenberg, CEO and Chairman of Dentalcorp. Mr. Rosenberg added, “by partnering with Dental Innovation Alliance, we expect to gain insights into promising advancements, including AI-driven solutions, that could shape the future of dentistry.”

Nate Tchaplia, President of Dentalcorp, concluded “We are particularly excited about the potential application of AI by the Fund’s portfolio companies in areas such as diagnostics and treatment planning, but we are also interested in other emerging technologies under development across the dental industry, with the ultimate goal of our investment in the Fund being long-term value creation for our network, patients, and shareholders.”

About Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking based on certain assumptions and reflect the Company’s current expectations. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the Company’s objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, or intentions. Forward-looking information includes words like “could”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “project”, “guidance”, “outlook”, “target”, and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. The forward- looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company’s investment in the Fund and the business activities of the Fund’s portfolio companies.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date on which the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the risk of the Fund not successfully executing on its investment strategy and the Fund’s portfolio companies not successfully executing on their business plans and strategies and other factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Accordingly, we warn readers to exercise caution when considering statements containing forward-looking information and caution them that it would be unreasonable to rely on such statements as creating legal rights regarding the Company’s future results or plans. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including, management’s expectations as to the company’s investment in the Fund, the Fund’s investments, management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, they may prove to be incorrect. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

About Dentalcorp

Dentalcorp is Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and leading experiences. Dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada’s most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, Dentalcorp offers professionals the opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca.