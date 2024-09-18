CION Investments and GCM Grosvenor Form Strategic Partnership Focused on Developing Private Market Investment Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CION Investments (CION), a leading alternative investment solutions platform, and GCM Grosvenor, (NASDAQ: GCMG), a global alternative asset management firm, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to enhance individual investors’ access to private market assets through their financial advisors.

CION Investments and GCM Grosvenor’s joint venture will leverage CION’s extensive market insights, distribution prowess and product management capabilities in combination with GCM Grosvenor's deep infrastructure and private markets expertise. With an initial focus on infrastructure, CGM aims to develop scalable investment solutions to provide individual investors with enhanced access to private market assets through innovative structures.

Michael A. Reisner and Mark Gatto, co-CEOs of CION, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with GCM Grosvenor as we continue to build out a comprehensive private market solutions platform that can help financial advisors assist individual investors in building diversified portfolios and meeting their long-term goals. Private markets alternatives can provide diversification, help optimize portfolio risk and return, and may prove resilient during economic downturns. We believe GCM Grosvenor has the scale, operational experience, relationships and portfolio management expertise needed in a partner in this space.”

Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor, said, “Our partnership with CION represents a strategic enhancement of our commitment to expanding investors’ access to high quality private market investments. By integrating our infrastructure expertise with CION’s leadership in democratizing alternatives access, we are well-positioned to deliver compelling value and solutions to investors.”

ABOUT CION INVESTMENTS

CION Investments is a leading open-source provider of alternative investments designed to redefine the way individual investors can build their portfolios and meet their long-term investment goals. CION Investments currently sponsors, among other products, CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION), a leading publicly listed business development company that currently manages approximately $2.0 billion in assets, and also sponsors, through CION Ares Management, the CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund, a globally diversified interval fund that currently manages approximately $5.8 billion in assets.

For more information, please visit www.cioninvestments.com.

ABOUT GCM GROSVENOR

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $79 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 540 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "may," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," and variations of these words and similar expressions, including references to assumptions, forecasts of future results, shareholder diversification, institutional research coverage and availability and access to capital. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. CADC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to conform the statements to actual results or changes in its expectations.