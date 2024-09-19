Mitsubishi & Alerje Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Allergy Care

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (“MGC”), a global leader in chemical and life sciences technologies, and Alerje, Inc., a Michigan-based company in emergency medicine & food allergy management, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming allergy diagnosis and treatment on a global scale. This synergy is expected to create a comprehensive, personalized allergy care solution that could significantly improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Key aspects of the partnership include:

Joint efforts to bring advanced allergy diagnostic platforms to the United States market.

Integration of food allergy technologies, aiming to create a holistic approach to personalized allergy care.

This collaboration aligns with MGC’s strategic long-term plan, focusing on medical & food sectors.

"This partnership with MGC represents a significant milestone in our mission to improve the lives of millions affected by allergies," said Javier Evelyn, Founder & CEO of Alerje. "With our powers combined, we're poised to deliver unprecedented advancements in allergy diagnosis and management."

"We are excited about the potential of this collaboration with Alerje," said Yoshinori Isahaya, Director, Managing Executive Officer at MGC. "Together, we aim to set new standards in allergy care, leveraging our combined technologies and expertise to address unmet needs in both the U.S. and Japanese markets."

This partnership focuses on rethinking food allergy care. Our work combines better testing with innovative therapies, aiming to change how people live with food allergies. Our goal is to help people with food allergies live freely, not just cope with symptoms.

About Alerje

Alerje is at the forefront of combating food allergies, which affect 220 million people globally, by integrating emergency medicine with AI enabled digital health tools. Their remote patient monitoring platform, backed by the National Science Foundation, revolutionizes food allergy immunotherapy management through advanced data analytics. Their platform not only gathers and processes vital information but also predicts treatment outcomes, enhancing care strategies for allergists. Alerje’s internationally patented technology combines a low-cost life-saving epinephrine auto-injector with a smartphone case, ensuring patients have immediate access to medication, thus redefining adherence and emergency response.

About Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC) is a leading global chemical company that develops and manufactures a wide range of products in the fields of basic chemicals, fine chemicals, and functional materials. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, MGC contributes to society through chemistry-based solutions.