Cybin Announces Completion of Previously Announced Share Consolidation

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options, is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of amendment to consolidate the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of one new Common Share for every 38 existing Common Shares (the “Consolidation”). The Consolidation is effective immediately and trading of the Common Shares reflecting the Consolidation will commence at the opening of trading today.

As a result of the Consolidation, the 759,692,495 Common Shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation have been reduced to approximately 19,991,907 Common Shares, subject to adjustment for treatment of fractional Common Shares. Each shareholder’s percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting power remains unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any fractional Common Shares.

The exercise price and number of Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Company’s outstanding Common Share purchase warrants and options have been adjusted in accordance with the Consolidation.

About Cybin

Cybin is a clinical-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company on a mission to create safe and effective next-generation therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions.

Cybin’s goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. Cybin is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocin program for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated dimethyltryptamine program for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For Company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit www.cybin.com or follow the Company on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

