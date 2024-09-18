Confluent Invests in Onibex and Psyncopate Amid Increased Demand for Complete Data Streaming Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced investments in two regional system integrators (RSIs) to meet rising demand for complete data streaming platforms and bring real-time applications to businesses everywhere. RSIs that received this are Onibex, which leverages Confluent Cloud to connect SAP data to other operational systems in real time, and Psyncopate, which provides specialized expertise in migrating legacy TIBCO infrastructure to Confluent’s complete data streaming platform (DSP).

According to Confluent’s latest data streaming report, the vast majority of IT leaders (86%) cite data streaming as a strategic priority for IT investment. As organizations continue to gain significant ROI and benefits from real-time data, there is an increasing need for data streaming platforms across a wide range of business functions and industries. ISG Software Research states “by 2026, more than one-half of enterprises will adopt specialist real-time analytic data platforms to develop and support data-intensive operational applications.”

RSIs serve as crucial partners in helping customers make the transition to real-time data architectures. This investment from Confluent will enable both Onibex and Psyncopate to scale their real-time data practices, accelerate development of high-value use cases, and drive customer success.

“We cannot capture the $60 billion data streaming market alone,” said Paul Mac Farland, SVP of Partner and Innovation Ecosystem, Confluent. “Partners like Onibex and Psyncopate play a critical role in building a strong data streaming ecosystem that solves our customers’ biggest data challenges. Together, we can enable real-time innovation and transform the future of business with data streaming.”

How Onibex and Psyncopate fuel customer growth with data streaming

Onibex and Psyncopate are both proven Confluent partners, having been selected for the recently launched “Build with Confluent” partner program. Rather than starting from scratch, Build with Confluent gives RSIs access to Confluent’s DSP—the market’s most comprehensive solution for connecting, streaming, processing, and managing customer data anywhere—so partners can build joint solutions faster.

For example, SAP data is a vital business asset that powers enterprises around the globe, but many organizations find connecting SAP systems to other data sources to be challenging and complex. Onibex’s proprietary “One Connect” solution takes advantage of Confluent’s DSP to connect SAP operational data to other systems that manage real-time use cases such as sales analytics, inventory management, and order fulfillment.

“By connecting Confluent and SAP using ‘One Connect,’ organizations can easily adopt event-driven architectures to decouple system integration and democratize data across the enterprise, enabling real-time user experiences and decision-making,” said Gustavo Estrada, CEO and Chief Architect, Onibex. “Confluent’s investment will go toward expanding our 'One Connect' platform, making seamless data integration between SAP and Confluent Cloud within hours a reality.”

Psyncopate helps customers modernize their data infrastructure capabilities by accelerating the migration from traditional messaging systems like TIBCO to Confluent’s DSP. Achieving a smooth migration without any downtime or disruption requires an experienced integration partner that bridges the gap between legacy solutions and cutting-edge technologies. Psyncopate’s deep expertise allows companies to unlock significant cost savings, address the challenges of scale and performance, and empower developers to build applications swiftly and securely.

“As we help leading organizations modernize their legacy data infrastructure into real-time data streaming, we’ve strategically deepened our partnership with Confluent,” said Tony Giang, Founder and Principal Technology Strategist, Psyncopate. “This funding will enable us to expand our pipeline of data streaming migration projects while continuing to deliver seamless integration services to our customers.”

Confluent’s partner ecosystem emphasizes the importance of collaboration to meet the diverse needs of customers and deliver real-time data to organizations across the globe. Learn more about Confluent’s partner programs and the recently launched Build with Confluent program on our website.

