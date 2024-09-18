Realbotix Receives Cash Payment from Genesis Restructuring Process

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M0.F | OTC: XBOTF) (“Realbotix” or the “Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, has received a payment of US$743,500 as part of the restructuring process at Genesis Global Capital (“Genesis”). In addition, an amount of $138,190 owed by Realbotix to Genesis was repaid in its entirety from other tokens held at Genesis. The Company has no further obligations to Genesis.

This initial payment of US$743,500 represents 30% of the Company's Solana (SOL) tokens held at Genesis which were recovered at a value of $165.55 per SOL. This recovery reflects a premium of approximately 26.5% over the current market price of SOL. This cash payment is in addition to the 189 Ethereum (ETH) received from Genesis in August 2024, also as part of the restructuring.

The US$743,500 cash payment and 189 ETH will be added to Realbotix’s balance sheet, as these assets had been previously written-off. In addition, the debt balance of USD $138,190 that was owed to Genesis will be eliminated in the upcoming financial statements. Based on its communications with Genesis, management expects to receive further payments in cash or in-kind as the restructuring progress continues. This cash distribution reflects the positive progress of Genesis's restructuring efforts and sets the stage for subsequent distributions.

“We are pleased to see the recovery of our assets via the Genesis restructuring process. In addition, we are pleased to add these recovered assets back to our balance sheet, which will be reflected in our next quarter reporting,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. “We are confident that we will receive more of our assets by the end of the year as funds continue to be distributed," added Kiguel.

Genesis still holds 97 ETH and 10,691 SOL in its custody that belong to Realbotix. In addition to these amounts, Realbotix owns and has self custody of 3,052 ETH, 87,209 DOT and 1,111 million Blaze tokens in its treasury.

The Company’s ticker symbol on The Frankfort Exchange has also been updated to 76M0.F from 76M. All other ticker symbols for the Company remain unchanged.

