Bidgely Unveils New GenAI Integration for Award-Winning UtilityAI Platform and Smarter Energy Management

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely has introduced a new generative AI (GenAI) integration into its award-winning UtilityAI Platform, offering utilities and their customers even more intelligent and intuitive experiences for energy management. A series of secure and scalable product rollouts will enable autonomous query responses for faster results that will redefine data insights and utility program implementation. This includes new customer experience interfaces, simulation planning for distributed energy resources (DERs) and non-wire alternatives (NWAs), load profiling and targeting, data summarization and more.

“For more than a decade, Bidgely’s UtilityAI has proven incredibly effective in unlocking the power of smart meter data. Our new GenAI integration is the critical next step in empowering utilities to further enhance agility, deepen customer engagement and optimize resources like never before,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “With Bidgely, utilities are not just prepared to survive the future; they are equipped to lead it.”

Bidgely’s GenAI solutions are designed to help utilities address their most pressing initiatives, particularly increased grid congestion and the need to implement targeted NWA solutions; decarbonization through home electrification; and support for homeowners to lower their energy bill and carbon footprint.

“Utilities are eager to support their customers in their journeys to become more energy efficient and become trusted energy advisors. To do so, more and more energy suppliers are deploying usage analytics to engage customers with new services, and over 50 percent of them will be investing in behavioral demand response,” said Gaia Gallotti, associate research director, IDC Energy Insights. “To maximize the success rate of their green energy programs, utilities will need to invest in GenAI tools to fulfill their customers’ demand for personalized products, services and bundles.”

The New Face of Customer Experience and Support

Bidgely’s GenAI integration bridges the gap between energy consumption and monthly bill costs for end consumers, significantly improving customer satisfaction, decreasing customer support calls and increasing enrollment in utility programs. End consumers and utility customer support representatives will gain access to:

Energy Assistants – a highly interactive interface that instantly assesses home energy use, answers custom queries, and provides personalized recommendations.

Energy Advisors – a personalized solution that empowers customers to take greater control of their energy decisions, for instance, by modeling the financial impact of buying an electric vehicle or installing solar.

The evolution of Bidgely’s UtilityAI Platform will also simplify the end consumers’ energy management journey through GenAI-powered simulations. Home electrification simulations, for example, will be able to instantly analyze the customer’s load profile, complete an energy audit, simulate upgrade and savings opportunities and connect consumers to relevant products, installers and financing options.

Smarter Grid Management Made Simple

For utility grid planners, Bidgely’s GenAI integration streamlines the analysis of behind-the-meter data insights to provide faster access to information and recommendations for effective decision making. Grid planners will gain access to:

Grid Assistants – an intuitive, conversational interface that makes it easier to query data, analyze DERs, monitor grid assets and surface key trends.

Grid Advisors – a next generation product enabling grid planners to simulate complex grid scenarios, build NWA and asset upgrade plans as well as continuously monitor progress on grid management goals.

Integration of Bidgely’s GenAI not only translates grid data into actionable, easy-to-digest insights but also offers grid planners a way to verify grid strategies and investments. To alleviate grid congestion, for example, utilities can perform simulations on the grid’s most constrained assets to compare the impact of different NWA and infrastructure upgrade options before implementing changes.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.