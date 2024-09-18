REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management Launch 2x Leveraged and Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETFs

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX Shares (“REX”), in partnership with Tuttle Capital Management (“TCM”), today introduces two new ETFs: the T-REX 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (CBOE: MSTU) and the T-REX 2X Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETF (CBOE: MSTZ). These are the first ETFs to provide investors with 200% leveraged exposure and -200% inverse exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy (MSTR), allowing traders to capitalize on MSTR’s exposure to the Bitcoin market.

"Being the first-ever 2X leveraged and inverse MSTR ETFs, we’re excited to provide traders with a powerful set of tools to engage with a company that’s pushing the boundaries in digital assets,” said Greg King, CEO of REX Financial, REX Shares parent company. “MicroStrategy’s forward-thinking approach presents a compelling opportunity for traders seeking additional ways to trade this stock.”

“MicroStrategy is at the forefront of one of the most transformative trends of our time,” said Matt Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management. “The 2X Leveraged and 2X Inverse MSTR ETFs offer traders unparalleled access to MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin exposure, whether they’re looking to amplify potential gains or hedge against market volatility. We’re proud of our ability to redefine what’s possible in the ETF industry, including providing the first 2x/-2x exposure to MicroStrategy.”

As part of the T-REX suite of ETFs, MSTU and MSTZ underscore REX’s commitment to delivering innovative trading tools for modern investors. With a diverse range of leveraged and inverse products, the T-REX lineup offers sophisticated solutions for executing tailored strategies in any market condition.

For more information about the T-REX 2X Long and Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETFs, and other products in the T-REX suite, please visit www.rexshares.com.

About REX Financial:

REX Financial is an innovative ETP provider specializing in alternative-strategy ETFs and ETNs, with over $5 billion in assets under management. REX is renowned for creating MicroSectorsTM and co-creating the T-REX product lines of leveraged and inverse tools for traders and recently launched a series of option-based income strategies.

About Tuttle Capital Management:

Tuttle Capital Management is an industry leader in offering thematic and actively managed ETFs. TCM utilizes informed agility when managing portfolios, an approach that, from an informed standpoint, can assess and blend effective elements from multiple investment styles, and, from a position of agility, aims to stay in harmony with market trends without being too passive or too active. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the T-REX ETFs please call 1-844-802-4004 or visit our website at rexshares.com. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leverage (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. Investing in the funds is not equivalent to investing directly in MSTR as the fund will generally hold 0% of underlying shares of MSTR. Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the underlying security over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the underlying security performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the underlying security’s volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the underlying security’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

Important Information

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund.

Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund’s performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from +/-200% of MSTR’s performance, before fees and expenses.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of MSTR will be magnified. This means that an investment in the Fund will be reduced by an amount equal to 2% for every 1% daily decline in MSTR, not including the costs of financing leverage and other operating expenses, which would further reduce its value.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Fund to greater risks, and may result in larger losses or small gains, than investing directly in the reference assets underlying those derivatives, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

Indirect Investment Risk. MicroStrategy Inc. is not affiliated with the Trust, the Adviser or any affiliates thereof and is not involved with this offering in any way, and has no obligation to consider the Fund in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of the Fund. The Trust, the Fund and any affiliate are not responsible for the performance of MicroStrategy Inc. and make no representation as to the performance of MSTR. Investing in the Fund is not equivalent to investing in MSTR. Fund shareholders will not have voting rights or rights to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to MSTR.

Counterparty Risk. A counterparty may be unwilling or unable to make timely payments to meet its contractual obligations or may fail to return holdings that are subject o the agreement with the counterparty. If the counterparty or its affiliate becomes insolvent, bankrupt or defaults on its payment obligations to the Fund, the value of an investment held by the Fund may decline. Additionally, if any collateral posted by the counterparty for the benefit of the Fund is insufficient or there are delays in the Fund’s ability to access such collateral, the Fund may not be able to achieve its leveraged investment objective.

Industry Concentration Risk. The Fund will be concentrated in the industry to which MicroStrategy Inc. is assigned (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets in investments that provide inverse exposure to the industry to which MicroStrategy Inc. is assigned). A portfolio concentrated in a particular industry may present more risks than a portfolio broadly diversified over several industries. As of the date of this prospectus, MSTR is assigned to the information technology sector and the software industry.

Liquidity Risk. Holdings of the Fund may be difficult to buy or sell or may be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Illiquid securities may be difficult to value, especially in changing or volatile markets.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. This means it has the ability to invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers or in financial instruments with a single counterparty or a few counterparties.

New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time.

Information Technology Sector Risk. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation, and competition, both domestically and internationally, including competition from competitors with lower production costs. In addition, many information technology companies have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. The prices of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology, especially those of smaller, less-seasoned companies, tend to be more volatile and less liquid than the overall market. Information technology companies are heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights, the loss or impairment of which may adversely affect profitability. Additionally, companies in the information technology sector may face dramatic and often unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for the services of qualified personnel.

The Funds’ investment adviser will not attempt to position each Fund’s portfolio to ensure that a Fund does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, if a Fund’s underlying security moves more than 50%, as applicable, on a given trading day in a direction adverse to the Fund, the Fund’s investors would lose all of their money.

