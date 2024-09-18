CommScope and AFL Announce Licensing Agreement for Prodigy Hardened Connectivity Solutions

CLAREMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced today that it has licensed fiber optic solution leader AFL to manufacture CommScope Prodigy® universal fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) hardened connectivity solutions.

Together, AFL and CommScope are addressing the growing needs of global FTTH installations, including business-as-usual and government-subsidized projects. The Prodigy line of connectivity solutions leverages revolutionary convertor technology that allows it to provide seamless, backwards compatibility with historical hardened connectivity solutions as well as enhanced density when deployed as a complete system.

“We’re proud to partner with CommScope to bring its proven Prodigy solutions to our own customers and more broadly to FTTH deployments around the world,” stated Marc Bolick, President of Product Solutions at AFL. “As a leader in fiber optic solutions, we recognize the clear advantage in interoperability and ease-of-use that Prodigy offers, and we’re looking forward to providing these licensed solutions to our customers in support of tomorrow’s fiber networks.”

The Prodigy line of hardened connectivity drop cables and terminals offers several key advantages for FTTH deployments—especially in rural areas with limited resources:

Interoperability, speed, simplicity : Prodigy universal connectors are compatible with legacy fiber infrastructure and are designed to help eliminate installation errors for more efficient rollouts and restorations as well as simplified logistics and planning.

: Prodigy universal connectors are compatible with legacy fiber infrastructure and are designed to help eliminate installation errors for more efficient rollouts and restorations as well as simplified logistics and planning. Sustainability : Prodigy solutions’ spacing-saving design offers the smallest form factor connectors on the market—enabling higher-density environments with lower costs and environmental impact—while its reusable core connectors and minimal, plastic-free packaging reduce waste.

: Prodigy solutions’ spacing-saving design offers the smallest form factor connectors on the market—enabling higher-density environments with lower costs and environmental impact—while its reusable core connectors and minimal, plastic-free packaging reduce waste. Accessibility: Globally available dual sourcing combined with interoperability and high-density features help optimize warehousing and streamline inventory—for more agile supply chains with shorter lead times, more truck space, and fewer trips.

“We designed Prodigy solutions to be the foundation for the next generation of FTTH hardened connectivity, and our new licensing agreement with AFL supports that global initiative with a reliable second source to speed adoption,” stated Koen ter Linde, SVP and president, Connectivity & Cable Solutions, CommScope. “Prodigy solutions are universal, sustainable, and optimized for rural installations where both space and skilled labor resources are limited. Together with AFL, we’re making these advantages more widely available to support tomorrow’s FTTH deployments and ensure broadband for everyone.”

This agreement represents a significant step in AFL's commitment to supporting the Buy America, Build America (BABA) provisions, ensuring eligibility for BEAD funding. Starting in 2025, the initial product releases from AFL will include drop assemblies and multiports powered by Prodigy.

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, and fusion splicers. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

