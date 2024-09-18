MorganFranklin Consulting Expands Cybersecurity Innovation with New Strategic Partnership and Leadership Appointment

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading cybersecurity and risk management advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership with ThreatGEN, a pioneer in cybersecurity simulation and gamification-based training. This collaboration is set to significantly enhance MorganFranklin’s technology-enabled services by integrating cutting-edge cybersecurity training platforms that bolster organizational preparedness and response to cyber threats.

As part of the strategic partnership, Clint Bodungen, founder of ThreatGEN and a renowned leader in operational technology (OT) cybersecurity, has joined MorganFranklin as the Director of Cybersecurity Innovation. In his new role, Clint will work across MorganFranklin Consulting’s cybersecurity teams at a strategic level to drive innovation by developing tools and products, strengthening service offerings and bolstering market differentiation. His extensive experience in AI, gamification, and product development will be instrumental in helping MorganFranklin meet the evolving needs of its clients.

“Our partnership with ThreatGEN reflects our commitment to delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions,” said Keith Hollender, Partner, Managing Director and Global Cybersecurity Services Practice Lead at MorganFranklin Consulting. “By integrating ThreatGEN’s simulation platforms into our cybersecurity services, we are offering clients an unprecedented opportunity to assess their cyber defenses and engage in real-world, hands-on exercises to prepare their teams for current and future threats.”

ThreatGEN’s innovative platforms, including ThreatGEN Red vs. Blue and AutoTableTop, will be integrated into MorganFranklin’s cybersecurity offerings to deliver comprehensive and practical training solutions. Red vs. Blue provides an immersive gamified experience, enabling organizations to explore both defensive and offensive cybersecurity strategies. AutoTableTop, powered by generative AI, delivers automated incident response tabletop exercises designed to help organizations quickly improve their readiness in response to cybersecurity incidents.

“With Clint joining our leadership team as Director of Cybersecurity Innovation, we are taking our technology-enabled services to the next level,” added Jonah Dimeo, Partner, Managing Director of the Global Cybersecurity Services Practice at MorganFranklin Consulting. “His deep industry knowledge and visionary approach to building security solutions will allow us to continue enhancing the ways we serve clients and differentiate us in the market.”

Clint Bodungen will maintain his role as Head of Product Innovation at ThreatGEN while also serving as Director of Cybersecurity Innovation at MorganFranklin. This dual role ensures the alignment of both companies’ resources and expertise to provide holistic, tech-enabled cybersecurity solutions for clients. “I’m excited to join the MorganFranklin team and develop innovative tools that help organizations prepare and defend against today’s biggest risks and those we haven’t seen yet,” said Bodungen. “Together, we are well-positioned to revolutionize the way businesses approach cybersecurity training and incident response preparedness.”

