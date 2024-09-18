Aizon Launches New AI-powered eBR Light Solution to Enhance Manufacturing Productivity in Collaboration with Euroapi

Evolve from paper to life sciences digital operations quickly and simply, paving the fastest path to fewer deviations and faster batch releases with data-driven manufacturing.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aizon, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS provider dedicated to transforming pharmaceutical manufacturing operations, is launching a new product called Aizon Execute, an innovative eBR (Electronic Batch Record) software product, developed in collaboration with Euroapi, a leading global API manufacturer. This collaboration was born out of the need to digitize operations towards more data-driven manufacturing - focusing on the essential user needs while avoiding the heavy lift currently associated with going paperless in manufacturing.

Aizon Execute is a modern, user-centric, lightweight product designed to adapt to small-scale productions and highly flexible plants like chemical API CDMOs - and has the potential to become the true backbone of digital transformation journeys. Aizon Execute light eBR is designed to facilitate the rapid transition from paper-based to digital operations, providing the fastest path to better recipe execution, fewer deviations and quicker batch releases.

This purpose-built AI-powered solution has already been used by Euroapi to rapidly convert existing paper recipes in five different languages, demonstrating significant improvements with a fraction of the traditional effort. Aizon Execute has been tested and validated with Euroapi, and comprehensive deployment plans are currently ongoing across all operational sites.

"We are thrilled to support Euroapi in their purpose of reinventing API solutions to meet customers’ and patients’ needs. Aizon Execute is the light eBR offering a seamless transition from paper to digital operations, enabling manufacturers to achieve unprecedented efficiency and quality. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive tangible results for our clients and have been overwhelmed with the positive response from our early adopter program and have several other clients on long-term contracts in addition to Euroapi," stated Pep Gubau, Co-Founder and CEO of Aizon.

“At Euroapi, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our manufacturing processes and deliver the highest quality products made in Europe to our customers,” said David Seignolle, Chief Operating Officer of Euroapi. “Existing eBR options do not match the realities of how APIs are manufactured today. Our collaboration with Aizon to design a lightweight, purpose-oriented and essential eBR, represents a pivotal step in our digital transformation journey, with our vision to streamline and optimize our processes. We chose Aizon as our collaborator because of their flexibility and proven track record in pharmaceutical data management. We are excited about the potential this innovative solution holds.”

About Aizon

Pharma manufacturers enhance yield, reduce deviations and ensure product quality in GMP environments with our AI-powered solutions. Swiftly transform your operations regardless of digital maturity with:

Execute — Lightweight eBR: Transition from paper to digital batch records, reducing deviations and speeding up batch releases with data-driven manufacturing.

Unify — AI Production Datalake: Integrate and streamline pharma manufacturing analytics across processes, systems, and sites.

Predict — AI-Powered GxP Optimization: Increase yield, achieve RFT and OTIF with predictive AI.

Take the right next step, today. www.aizon.ai