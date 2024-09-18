HubSpot Launches New AI, Breeze, Plus Hundreds of Product Updates at INBOUND 2024

See how HubSpot gives marketers their new playbook with updates to Marketing Hub and Content Hub

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Go-to-market teams—marketing, sales, and service—hold the keys to customer happiness, revenue generation, and ultimately business growth. But today, GTM teams are struggling to keep up, let alone drive growth.

In fact, most GTM teams:

Are inefficient, switching between an average of 15 separate point solutions to just manage customer interactions.*

Aren’t getting value from their tech stacks, according to nearly 80% of leaders.*

Are working with disconnected data, with 7 in 10 businesses feeling this pain.*

At INBOUND 2024 and in its Fall 2024 Spotlight, HubSpot revealed how it’s changing this reality for marketing, sales, and service teams by doubling down on making its customer platform easy, fast, and unified. Everything is built so that GTM teams can unlock growth for their businesses.

Featured releases include:

Breeze , HubSpot’s AI to power the customer platform. Breeze includes: Copilot , HubSpot’s new AI companion to make work easier. Four Breeze Agents to get work done fast, from start to finish, including Content Agent , Social Media Agent , Prospecting Agent and Customer Agent . Plus 80 more features embedded across the platform, from remixing content to predicting sales forecasts.

, HubSpot’s AI to power the customer platform. Breeze includes: Breeze Intelligence, HubSpot’s data enrichment and buyer intent solution. Breeze Intelligence includes: Data enrichment which pulls from a database of over 200 million buyer and company profiles to enrich company and contact records in HubSpot’s Smart CRM. Buyer intent to help customers identify which prospects are best fit. Form shortening to increase conversion by automatically adding information Breeze Intelligence already knows.

HubSpot’s data enrichment and buyer intent solution. Breeze Intelligence includes: Updates to Marketing Hub and Content Hub , the combo that’s giving marketers everything they need to reinvent, including: Tools to capture attention like Content Remix for video , which uses AI to turn a single video into a full campaign of clips, audio and written content. Tools to generate leads and convert prospects like Lead Scoring to find high engagement, high-fit prospects and Google Enhanced Conversions to leverage first-party conversion data from HubSpot to improve campaign performance. Tools to measure impact like the new Marketing Analytics Suite , which brings all marketing metrics and reporting in one place to improve campaigns and get results faster.

and , the combo that’s giving marketers everything they need to reinvent, including:

Across all launches, HubSpot is doubling down on easy, fast and unified because this combination is proven to lead to growth: 89% of customers with a unified platform use it daily across marketing, sales, and service* to generate 107% more leads, close 35% more deals, increase ticket resolution by 28%.** And 8 out of 10 HubSpot customers see a return on investment in 3 months or less.*

Finally, on stage at INBOUND, HubSpot Co-Founder and CTO, Dharmesh Shah, also announced agent.ai, the first professional network for AI agents. With agent.ai, anyone can sign up to use the Agent Builder, a feature that makes it easy to build agents from scratch. These agents become part of the agent.ai network, and can be hired to perform complex tasks across marketing, sales, and service, like analyzing competitors, completing SEO research, or helping validate domain ideas. Already, agent.ai has over 47,000 users and more than 1,700 builders signed up to create agents of their own.

“ We want to make it exceptionally easy to not only use agents but build and distribute them on our network,” said Dharmesh Shah, Co-Founder and CTO of HubSpot. “ Just as Apple said ‘there’s an app for that,’ we say: ‘there’s an agent for that.’ We’re excited to develop HubSpot’s agent ecosystem, and we invite developers to come build the next-generation customer platform with us.”

Visit the Fall 2024 Spotlight here.

*HubSpot proprietary research

**HubSpot customer data, 2024