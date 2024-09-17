Bank3 Selects Tyfone to Modernize Digital Banking Services

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital banking provider Tyfone today announced Bank3 selected its nFinia® Digital Banking platform to provide commercial and retail account holders a more intuitive and engaging experience, while also streamlining and automating back-office processes.

The bank’s future growth initiatives are focused on a wide range of commercial and retail capabilities, leading the team to find a holistic banking solution that supported its current and future needs.

“Banks cannot afford to be stagnant when it comes to technology,” said Monica Parks, Chief Information Officer at Bank3. “After reviewing what felt like was every digital platform under the sun, there was no doubt that Tyfone truly offered what we needed. They showed us solutions that not only solve today's challenges but will also meet us where we need to be at different milestones in the future. The team at Tyfone has extensive knowledge and expertise, and their solution has unique capabilities that make them and nFinia the strongest options for Bank3.”

Based in Memphis, Tenn., the $450 million asset bank was searching for a platform that was futuristic yet designed with intention. According to Bank3, its team was impressed with the platform’s configurable design, including the ability to easily integrate with third-party payments and personal finance solutions, coupled with Tyfone’s extensive industry expertise, offering innovative AI-driven search functionalities and back-office efficiency gains. Additionally, nFinia offers Bank3 account holders the ability to manage both personal and commercial accounts from a single log in.

Parks continued, “At Bank3, our primary goal is to make sure our customers have the tools they need to manage all their banking needs in the most efficient and convenient way possible. The platform is logical, intuitive and clean without being burdensome and busy.”

Tim Clements, Senior Vice President and Treasury Management Division Head at Bank3, said, “I've gone through digital shifts with large regional banks and small community banks alike. The vendors that have been around for a while offer the same, canned products, but it was obvious right away that following the status quo wasn't Tyfone’s style. Tyfone understands the world is changing and that banks need something different to propel them in this dynamic environment.”

The bank has also signed for Tyfone’s Instant Payment Xchange (IPX), an instant payments solution enabling both send and receive capabilities for the Bank’s account holders on the FedNow network.

“Our teams are both committed to deploying innovative technology that makes banking more convenient, secure, and efficient, with the goal of strengthening our communities,” said Siva Narendra, CEO of Tyfone. “We are proud to have Bank3 as our customer and are excited to build solutions that will help them compete with everything from mega banks, big tech and fintechs, and local competitors for years to come.”

About Bank3

Bank3, the primary subsidiary of Banc3 Holdings, Inc., is a full-service, community bank located in Tennessee and Mississippi. The bank is committed to providing financial solutions to the people and businesses in its markets by means of talent, tradition & technology. To learn more about Bank3, visit https://www.bank3.com/ and connect on LinkedIn.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U. S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration, and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.