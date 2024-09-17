Meal Ticket Partners with Pepper to Streamline Ordering for Restaurant Operators and Distributors

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meal Ticket, a leading provider of business management solutions for the foodservice industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Pepper, the premier eCommerce platform for distributors.

The collaboration will benefit both restaurant operators and distributors by enabling operators to place orders with distributors powered by Pepper directly through Meal Ticket’s MarketMan platform. This integration consolidates all purchasing activity, simplifying the ordering process and enhancing distributor order management.

A Win-Win for the Foodservice Industry

The partnership brings together the strength of Meal Ticket’s industry expertise with Pepper’s innovative eCommerce technology to create a unified experience for restaurant operators and distributors alike.

Seamless Ordering for MarketMan Operators : MarketMan users can now effortlessly order from hundreds of distributors directly within the MarketMan software, reducing friction and saving time. Powered by Pepper, this integration simplifies purchasing by providing a single point solution to track and consolidate orders.

: MarketMan users can now effortlessly order from hundreds of distributors directly within the MarketMan software, reducing friction and saving time. Powered by Pepper, this integration simplifies purchasing by providing a single point solution to track and consolidate orders. Unified Order Processing for Pepper Distributors: Distributors integrated with Pepper will now be able to receive and process orders from thousands of restaurants in a streamlined manner, improving order management and reducing complexity. This integration has the potential to increase digital order volume and improve overall efficiency by reducing manual order entry.

“Our partnership with Pepper reflects Meal Ticket’s commitment to providing solutions that drive value for both food distributors and restaurant operators. By bringing together the best of both platforms, we’re making the ordering process easier, faster, and more efficient while offering distributors a complete tech stack that enhances their reach and operational capabilities,” said Wink Jones, CEO of Meal Ticket. “We’re excited about the expanded opportunities this collaboration brings to our distributors and operators alike.”

These enhancements for Pepper and Meal Ticket distributors and operators are set to be released later this year.

About Meal Ticket

Meal Ticket is a leading software provider in the foodservice supply chain, delivering a suite of SaaS tools to distributors, suppliers, and restaurant operators. The company’s products enable its clients to shift from legacy analog systems to fully automated, software-driven solutions resulting in better account penetration, more strategic vendor relationships, and overall higher margins. Meal Ticket was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with offices in Colorado, Florida, New York, and Tel Aviv.

For more information, please visit www.mealticket.com.

About Pepper

Pepper is the Go-To-Market platform for the independent distributor. Pepper's suite of products give independent distributors and manufacturers everything they need to drive sales growth and predictably raise profits through eCommerce, sales engagement, and marketing solutions. With hundreds of distribution and manufacturing partners, Pepper's AI-powered solutions power business for hundreds of distributors and manufacturers, including Mr. Greens, Henry’s, General Mills, and many more.

For further information, please visit www.usepepper.com.