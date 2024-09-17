Uqora® Launches Innovative Urinary Tract Health Products at Walgreens

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uqora, the rapidly growing and cutting-edge urinary tract health brand, today announces its retail expansion into 7,600 Walgreens stores nationwide and online at Walgreens.com. Through its growing omnichannel presence, the digitally native brand continues to revolutionize the urinary care aisle with its innovative line of proactive urinary tract health supplements and UTI symptom relief products.

“By continuing to expand into retail, Uqora is meeting consumers where they are buying health and wellness items, providing real-time urinary tract support, and offering alternative, effective solutions in the historically underserved category of women's health,” said Melissa Reinking, Vice President, Commercial, Uqora. “At Uqora, we’re a community driven by our commitment to changing the urinary health landscape and helping to humanize a highly stigmatized issue. Reaching even more women will only help us further this commitment.”

Consumers can shop Uqora’s offerings in store and online at Walgreens starting this September, including its well-known 3-part proactive urinary tract health supplement system, The Complete Regimen, which contains Uqora Flush, Uqora Defend, and Uqora Promote. The products in Uqora’s Complete Regimen are designed to work with each other to support consumers’ urinary health in multiple ways through safe, effective, high-quality ingredients. In addition to its proactive regimen, Uqora's UTI Emergency Kit, Uqora Wash, and Uqora Wipes will also be available to shop via Walgreens in-store and online, delivering consumers a holistic approach to promoting better urinary health and managing the symptoms of a UTI until they can see a doctor.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) are the second-most common infection in the US, yet women and UTI-sufferers have been given few options when it comes to taking control of their urinary health. Built in collaboration with physicians and urologists, with science-backed ingredients, Uqora offers those seeking better urinary health solutions an easier, modernized offering that’s simple and effective, to help consumers on their journeys to Brighter days ahead™. Since its inception in 2017, Uqora has disrupted the women’s health category and has served more than 500,000 consumers nationwide. With more than 30,000 5-star brand reviews, Uqora consumers have called the brand a "game-changer" and "life-changing."

In addition to its holistic product offerings, Uqora is revolutionizing the urinary health landscape with UTI educational resources, product innovation, high-quality research, Uqora’s Good Doc Club, a customer-nominated list of medical providers, and with The Uqora Collective, a private customer support group of people who share their journeys and lean on each other when it comes to urinary health.

About Uqora

Uqora® is a San Diego-based healthcare company specializing in urinary tract health and is part of Pharmavite’s market-leading women’s health portfolio, which includes Bonafide Health, LLC and the Equelle® brand. Uqora's roots lie in proactive urinary tract care and research, leading the way in the development of next-generation health products. Uqora continues to expand high-quality research in the world of urinary health in cutting-edge, effective ways. With Uqora, consumers can address every aspect of their urinary tract health, from proactive care to diagnostics and UTI symptom management. Visit www.uqora.com to learn more.

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, healthcare professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made®, Bonafide®, Nature Made® Wellblends™, Equelle®, MegaFood®, and Uqora® brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news and information about Pharmavite and its brands.