Sisense Partners With Funraise to Revolutionize Fundraising With Cutting-Edge Data Analytics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sisense, the leading AI-first analytics platform as a service that democratizes enterprise data into a competitive edge, announced today that Funraise, the nonprofit industry's leading digital fundraising platform, has enabled a staggering 700% higher annual online fundraising revenues by organizations using Sisense’s data intelligence features. By integrating Sisense’s analytics platform, Funraise has empowered its clients with “Fundraising Intelligence,” an advanced data platform designed to streamline access to and insights within crucial fundraising data. Ultimately, Fundraising Intelligence helps organizations achieve goals faster, like donor retention and increased giving.

"Fundraising Intelligence, powered by Sisense, allows us to take a significant leap forward in nonprofit data analytics," said Tony Sasso, Chief Product Officer and Founder of Funraise. "Many nonprofits aren’t technically advanced organizations, and this tool’s simplicity offers deep insights into donor behavior, campaign performance, and fundraising trends for non-technical users. It empowers nonprofits to make data-driven decisions that improve their fundraising strategies."

Funraise sought to fill a void in fundraising by providing actionable data analysis to nonprofits. Before this partnership, Funraise relied on manually created custom reports for nonprofits, which consumed substantial engineering resources and delayed access to essential data. Sisense has completely simplified this process, resulting in impressive ROI for Funraise and significantly better outcomes for the nonprofits that depend on its Fundraising Intelligence technology. These benefits include:

Reduced analytics delivery from two weeks to minutes

Saved 40 engineering hours per week

Achieved 700% higher annual online fundraising compared to organizations not using the feature

Experienced 150% higher recurring revenue growth than organizations not using the feature

Improved donor retention rates by 12% compared to organizations not using the feature

"Nonprofits should have access to the same robust data infrastructure that many private organizations benefit from," said Sisense CEO Ariel Katz. "With the Sisense analytics platform powering Funraise, nonprofits can access timely and actionable insights to help them better target and retain donors. We are proud to support organizations that improve our communities by giving them the analytics they need to help achieve fundraising goals."

Fundraising Intelligence (Powered by Sisense)

Fundraising Intelligence, powered by Sisense, features interactive dashboards with user-friendly data visualizations, allowing nonprofits to query and export data more efficiently. These dashboards provide access to previously unattainable insights, enabling nonprofits to customize their data views and make informed decisions in real time. Also, by automating data analytics, Funraise’s engineering team saves significant time, which is now dedicated to innovating on new products and experiences.

About Funraise

Funraise is a nonprofit-first online fundraising platform combining an unparalleled fundraising infrastructure with best-in-class donor management tools. Built by former nonprofit staffers for future nonprofit staffers, Funraise's platform was developed with an inherent understanding of what nonprofits actually need to succeed.

About Sisense

Sisense is the leading AI-first analytics platform as a service that democratizes data access, empowering developers, app builders, and business users to embed actionable insights into their products and workflows. Our developer-forward approach enables enterprises of all sizes to transform complex data into accessible, actionable experiences. With a complete suite of no-, low-, and pro-code tools, Sisense simplifies data preparation, uncovers deep insights, and seamlessly embeds analytics into applications, catering to both technical and non-technical users. Sisense's flexible analytics platform, composed of Fusion Embed, Sisense Cloud, and Compose SDK, enables customers like ZoomInfo, Nasdaq, and Air Canada to infuse actionable insights into their customer experiences. Founded in Israel in 2004, Sisense maintains ISO 27701 privacy and ISO 27001 information security management certifications. For more information, visit www.sisense.com.