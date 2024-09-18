Mitsubishi Electric Joins 30% Club Japan to Support Increases in Female Corporate Executives

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has joined the 30% Club Japan, part of a global campaign to increase the ratio of women in key corporate decision-making positions. Founded in the United Kingdom in 2010, the 30% Club has expanded to more than 20 countries, and in Japan it has set a target of at least 30% women on TOPIX 100 company boards by 2030.

As part of its goal to realize Circular Digital-Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric is committed to ensuring that each member of its vast, multi-talented workforce is able to fully express their individuality and skills in every workplace, in line with the company’s human-capital strategy, “Grow together with our people and build a brighter future with the power of human capital.” Mitsubishi Electric believes that endorsing the increased participation of women through diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives contributes to the company’s sustainable growth.

Since establishing the Career Management & Personal Life Well-balanced Plan (CP-Plan) Promotion Center in 2006, Mitsubishi Electric has been implementing work-life balance initiatives, including positioning the promotion of women’s active participation as a core objective. Specifically, efforts have included increasing the number of female employees and improving various leave systems. In 2020, Japan’s Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare awarded the company Eruboshi Certification (Grade 2) for formulating and reporting initiatives based on the Act on Promotion of Women’s Participation and Advancement in the Workplace.

