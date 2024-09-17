Entrata Partners with Flex to Offer Flexible Rent Payments for the Modern Renter

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrata, a leading AI-enabled multifamily industry operating system, today announced its partnership with Flex, a leader in financial wellness solutions. This collaboration provides residents with unprecedented payment flexibility and simplicity and will be integrated in ResidentPortal via API.

The integration allows residents to split their monthly rent into smaller, more manageable payments while delivering property managers the same single rent payment they expect at the beginning of the month. Residents can easily discover and sign up for the payment option directly within ResidentPortal. Once registered, Flex pays the full rent amount to property managers at the start of the month, ensuring consistent cash flow without any additional effort from onsite teams.

“It’s important to Entrata that we provide the most seamless, flexible services possible to both residents and the property management companies we serve, so partnering with Flex was a great fit,” said Stephanie Fuhrman, Head of Corporate Development at Entrata. “Not only are residents given more control of their financial wellness, which we’re constantly striving to improve, but our customers can rest easy knowing they’ll receive participating residents’ full rent on time.”

There are clear benefits for all parties: Residents enjoy flexibility through a customizable payment schedule which reduces financial stress and improves resident satisfaction, ultimately leading to increased retention. Property managers, on the other hand, experience cash flow stability and stronger resident relationships through predictable rent, paid by Flex in full at the beginning of each month.

Now, through direct API integration, Entrata-powered properties can benefit from more on-time payments, increased resident satisfaction, retention, and operational efficiency without any extra work or cost for onsite teams.

“At Flex, we are committed to simplifying the rent payment process for residents and property managers alike,” said Shragie Lichtenstein, CEO and Co-founder at Flex. “Our partnership with Entrata allows us to deliver an intuitive, integrated experience that not only enhances resident satisfaction and financial well-being, but also improves operational efficiency for property managers.”

Entrata will be hosting Flex at Summit 2024, where they will join Entrata experts to discuss how the partnership will contribute to creating a functional vendor ecosystem that benefits both property managers and residents.

Learn more about Flex at www.getflex.com/entrata. For more information about Entrata, please visit www.entrata.com.

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com.

About Flex

Flex is a leading financial services company that allows residents to split their rent and build their credit. Trusted by over 1,600 property management companies and offered in more than 6 million units nationwide, Flex has paid more than $8 billion in on-time rent. By integrating seamlessly with major property management systems, Flex offers a simple solution that supports operational efficiency and creates a superior resident experience. Learn more about Flex at www.getflex.com/properties.