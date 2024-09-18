Splunk Cloud Platform Attains FedRAMP High Authorization

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splunk the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced that Splunk Cloud Platform received FedRAMP authorization at a High Impact Level from the General Services Administration (GSA) FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO). In reaching the highest level of FedRAMP authorization, Splunk Cloud Platform offers the entire spectrum of security standards necessary for all government agencies to modernize their strategies and adopt the cloud. Federal agencies and their partners can now use the Splunk platform to manage the government’s most sensitive data and enhance their security posture.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Agencies can leverage the FedRAMP Marketplace to select Cloud Service Providers with services that meet their mission requirements.

Splunk Cloud Platform helps agencies reduce overall costs, eliminate time-consuming processes, and leverage their data to address various challenges across their organizations quickly. Splunk’s FedRAMP High compliance status guarantees the implementation of rigorous security controls designed to protect sensitive government data from the most advanced threats and vulnerabilities. By attaining this level of certification, Splunk not only meets the stringent security requirements mandated by federal agencies but also reinforces Splunk's reputation as a trusted partner in the public sector.

"Attaining a FedRAMP High certification was a pivotal goal for our organization as this underscores our continued unwavering commitment to the highest standards of security in the federal space," said Bill Rowan, VP of Public Sector, Splunk. "Splunk's proven track record of delivering innovative and effective security solutions, combined with our commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration, makes us the go-to solution for public sector organizations. As one of the few organizations to achieve FedRAMP High status, this reinforces our position with public sector customers and furthers our contributions to our nation's cybersecurity mission."

Public sector organizations across the globe are leveraging the Splunk platform every day, including all three branches of the U.S. government and 15 cabinet-level departments, to enhance their digital resilience and cybersecurity efforts. In June 2023, Splunk also attained StateRAMP authorization for the Splunk Cloud Platform at a moderate level. For more information on Splunk Cloud Platform for StateRAMP and FedRAMP visit the Splunk website. For additional information related to the Splunk FedRAMP package, please visit the FedRAMP PMO Marketplace.

