TAG Builds Dedicated Q-SYS Australia Team to Accelerate Growth

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QSC APAC Pte Ltd. and TAG announce a new dedicated business team to support the growth of Q-SYS in Australia. This team will be dedicated to delivering focused solutions and exceptional support for Q-SYS end users, backed by sales coordination and customer support with QSC headquarters in Costa Mesa, California.

“TAG is widely recognized as one of the premier AV systems distributors in Australia and we have full confidence in their ability to strengthen the Q-SYS business,” says Duncan Savage, Vice President and General Manager, APAC, Q-SYS. “Leveraging their exceptional technical capabilities, TAG’s Q-SYS Australia team will benefit from unrivalled direct access to Q-SYS product development, roadmaps and advanced technical support. This increased level of engagement uniquely positions TAG to accelerate the development of the Q-SYS business in Australia.”

This new team, led by Giles Brading, Q-SYS General Manager – TAG, and Ewan McDonald, Q-SYS Director of Technical Services – TAG, will provide comprehensive logistical, technical and financial services for customers, with a singular focus on Q-SYS products and solutions. This hyper-focused approach will enable the local team to provide direct and immediate market and customer interface in Australia.

“This partnership combines the long-term distribution expertise of TAG with a dedicated team of Q-SYS professionals to deliver the highest level of support, training, service and integration,” says Brading. “It is a significant waypoint on the Q-SYS journey in Australia and the best way to serve Q-SYS and those deploying and using it both now and in the future.”

For more information, visit https://qsysaustralia.com.au

About TAG

Established in 1984, Technical Audio Group Pty Ltd. is now one of Australia’s leading suppliers of equipment for commercial AV, concert and live music, and consumer/prosumer retail. TAG has a HQ and warehouse in Sydney, branch offices in Melbourne and Perth and representatives in Queensland and South Australia.

About Q-SYS

Make AV smarter. Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues & events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

Q-SYS and QSC Pro Audio are divisions of QSC, LLC. For QSC’s legal entities and global presence, please see qsc.com/contact-us/ and qsys.com/contact-us/.