ServiceTitan Announces Partnership With Authority Brands

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceTitan, a leading software platform built to power the trades, today announced a strategic partnership with Authority Brands, a home services franchise leader. This new partnership will deploy ServiceTitan’s platform across several of Authority Brands’ industry leading home service businesses including Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky Electric, and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning. The new integration will empower franchise owners to maximize business performance, grow profitably, and deliver a superior customer experience.

“ServiceTitan is purpose-built to solve the complex and always evolving challenges for trades businesses of all shapes and sizes,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO of ServiceTitan. “Since 2018, we have partnered with Authority Brands’ franchise owners to increase close rates, ticket sizes, and efficiency across their operations. We’re excited to grow our relationship with their portfolio of businesses by integrating ServiceTitan across these franchisees, while empowering them to maximize performance, offer superior customer experiences, and become more profitable.”

As one of the largest franchise systems in the trades, Authority Brands provides home services through over 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. The company enables its brands with robust marketing capabilities, dependable technology, and operational support to ensure their growth and success.

“We are dedicated to enabling our loyal franchise partners with cutting-edge solutions that accelerate their businesses. The comprehensive functionality, intuitive design, and ability to consolidate operations into a single platform set ServiceTitan apart as a preferred partner,” said Craig Donaldson, CEO of Authority Brands. “We’re thrilled to establish ServiceTitan as the primary platform across all locations and further enable our franchise partners to run efficient and profitable businesses.”

Through its partnership with ServiceTitan, all Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky Electric, and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning locations will operate across one unified CRM, enabling system-wide visibility and ensuring accuracy all on one centralized platform. Authority Brands franchisees will also have access to ServiceTitan’s all-in-one platform and comprehensive capabilities to manage their businesses.

“As a franchise owner, nothing is more important to me than growing my business every day. This partnership between our brands and ServiceTitan is the best way to help our entire network grow. Both ServiceTitan and our brands are the best at what we do. I am excited to see ServiceTitan's stellar operations and marketing services matched with our multi-million dollar business for continued success,” said Aaron Hagan, franchise owner of Mister Sparky Mid-America.

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company’s end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Coatue, CPP Investments, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners LP, Generation Investment Management, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, TPG, and T. Rowe Price.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

