Bluefin Expands Agreement with Moneris to Streamline P2PE Solutions for Canadian Merchants

ATLANTA & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluefin, the industry pioneer in delivering PCI-validated encryption and tokenization technologies that protect sensitive data and payments, announced it has partnered with Moneris Solution Corporation (‘Moneris’), a Canadian leader in innovative solutions for mobile, online, and in-store commerce. The agreement further enhances Moneris’ Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution to provide greater flexibility and choice for complex merchant environments requiring Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance audits.

Bluefin’s clients and partners trust Bluefin to protect and secure their PII, PHI and PCI data. The partnership enables Moneris to deliver another PCI P2PE listed solution to their customer base in Canada. Moneris customers taking advantage of P2PE solutions can benefit from a significant reduction in PCI DSS compliance requirements by as much as 70 percent and reduce PCI scope at the point-of-sale environment by up to 90 percent.

This agreement will see Moneris include its security components in Bluefin’s PCI solution giving merchants a single point of contact through Moneris when implementing P2PE solution deployments. Only PCI Council-listed P2PE solutions are recognized as having met the rigorous controls defined in the PCI P2PE Standard for the protection of payment card data.

“Our partnership with Moneris is a big step forward in providing Canadian merchants with the most rigorous controls for protecting card data,” said Marianne Murray, Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales at Bluefin. “Moneris’ customers will also benefit from simplified device management, reporting and attestation. Our partnership with Moneris represents an important data and payment security commitment for Canada.”

“Larger businesses that process significant volumes of credit and debit transactions are required to manage detailed reporting requirements for PCI DSS compliance. That administration is costly and time consuming,” said Doug Hatton, Vice President of Product, Large and Key Accounts, Moneris. “With Moneris’ P2PE solution in partnership with Bluefin, we’re helping remove some of that burden so our customers can focus on their business and not have to worry about the security compliance of their payment solution.”

About Moneris

Moneris is a Canadian leader in innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions. Serving businesses of every size and industry, Moneris offers hardware, software, and solutions to help transform the way businesses grow and operate, in payments and beyond.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company’s 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 60 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta.