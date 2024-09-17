Vantage Joins FinOps Foundation as Premier Member

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vantage, the leading cloud cost management platform that provides actionable insights for every engineer, today announced it has joined as a Premier Member of the FinOps Foundation, a part of The Linux Foundation’s non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of FinOps. Ben Schaechter, co-founder and CEO of Vantage, will join the Foundation’s Governing Board, helping to contribute to the strategic direction of the organization and champion its vision for the global FinOps community.

“ At Vantage, we’re committed to ensuring that every engineer has access to the tools and insights to efficiently manage their cloud resources. This ethos aligns perfectly with the goals and mission of the FinOps Foundation,” said Schaechter. “ The Foundation has already achieved remarkable progress in education, training, best practices, and establishing a new specification. As a Governing Board member, I look forward to engaging more deeply across the organization and with the broader FinOps community.”

The FinOps Foundation serves as a global community for those who manage the value of cloud. The organization is dedicated to promoting collaboration, knowledge sharing, and best practices among professionals in this rapidly expanding field through projects like FinOps Cost and Usage Specification (FOCUS™), an open-source specification that provides consistent cost and usage datasets to reduce complexity for FinOps Practitioners and support data-driven decision-making.

“ It’s a pleasure to welcome Vantage to the FinOps Foundation community and Ben to the Governing Board,” said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. “ Vantage’s early support of the FOCUS specification and ability to pull in a wide range of costs beyond just public cloud services (e.g., from major SaaS vendors) mirrors the expansion of duties and reporting that we see mature FinOps practices expanding into globally. Ben personally brings a wealth of relevant cloud experience and a passionate commitment for spreading the FinOps discipline. We look forward to working with Vantage as part of our journey to help advance the people managing and maximizing the value of the cloud.”

About Vantage

Vantage is the leading cloud cost management platform that provides actionable insights for every engineer. While every business strives to save on cloud spend, most engineering teams lack the tools to gain granular visibility across siloed infrastructure. Vantage brings FinOps to every engineer, delivering actionable intelligence across cloud providers that enables organizations to achieve cost savings targets, increase efficiency, and scale their FinOps practice. Unlike traditional cloud cost management solutions, Vantage provides deep visibility into resources across all the major providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Snowflake, Datadog, MongoDB, and more. These out-of-the-box integrations allow engineers to get started with Vantage in minutes. The platform combines best-in-class cloud cost allocation, reporting, and forecasting with powerful features, like virtual tagging, network flow visibility, anomaly detection, and automated recommendations. This allows organizations to significantly improve efficiency and reduce cloud spend, with customers reporting savings of up to 50% on their cloud bill in the first 30 days. Trusted by hundreds of customers, including Aflac, Compass, PBS, Barstool Sports, Rippling, and Vercel, Vantage is headquartered in New York City and backed by top-tier venture firms, including Andreessen Horowitz and Scale Venture Partners. Discover more at www.vantage.sh.