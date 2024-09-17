Vowell's Marketplace Joins the NationsBenefits® Retail Network, Allowing Health Plan Members to Use Prepaid Spend Cards Across Mississippi and Alabama

LOUISVILLE, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NationsBenefits, the market leader in supplemental benefits and healthcare fintech solutions, today announced a new partnership with the supermarket chain Vowell’s Marketplace, further cementing its mission to enhance member convenience and promote healthier living through cutting-edge, technology-driven solutions by expanding its network of grocery partners. This direct point-of-sale integration is powered by BAS, which is NationsBenefits proprietary item restriction technology.

Beginning September 17th, this collaboration will enable Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members to utilize their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card* to seamlessly purchase approved healthy groceries, pantry items, and OTC products at thirteen Vowell's Marketplace and Cash Saver by Vowell’s stores in Mississippi and Alabama, including Byram, Philadelphia, Forest, Louisville, Mendenhall, Cleveland, Noxapater, Jackson, Meridian, Natchez, MS, and Carthage, MS and Demopolis, AL.

"We are excited to join forces with Vowell’s and expand our retail network to include their supermarkets in Mississippi and Alabama," said Michael Parker, COO of NationsBenefits. "Through our innovative tech-driven solutions, this partnership ensures that health plan members have convenient access to essential groceries, produce, and pantry items, empowering them to make healthier choices to improve their overall well-being."

Vowell’s leadership team also expressed their enthusiasm about the partnership and benefits it brings to their customers. "We are thrilled to join NationsBenefits in this initiative," said Todd Vowell, President of Vowell’s. "By integrating the NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card* at our locations, we are making it easier for our customers to access the healthy products they need to support a healthy lifestyle.”

The NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card* provides health plan members with a personalized prepaid card, allowing easy access to funds distributed monthly, quarterly, or annually to purchase eligible items and services. This initiative is part of NationsBenefits' broader strategy to promote food as medicine, empowering members to make healthier choices and drive better health outcomes.

For more information about the collaboration with Vowell’s, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About NationsBenefits®

NationsBenefits® is a leading provider of supplemental benefits, fintech solutions, and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to deliver innovative healthcare solutions, data analytics for gap closure, and fintech services designed to drive growth, reduce costs, and enhance member satisfaction. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits enables health plans to offer impactful supplemental benefits that optimize member experiences and promote immediate health outcomes. This approach simplifies decision-making processes and expands access to benefit solutions, ultimately aiming to improve the quality of life of health plan members. For more information, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About Vowell’s Marketplace

Vowell’s Marketplace is a trusted supermarket chain with multiple locations across Mississippi and Alabama. Family-owned and operated since 1945, Vowell’s is dedicated to providing quality products and exceptional service. With a focus on community and customer satisfaction, Vowell’s has a reputation for offering personalized recommendations and high-quality food and products and continues to be a preferred shopping destination. For more information, visit Vowell’s Marketplace.

*The Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Card can be used for eligible expenses wherever Mastercard is accepted. Valid only in the U.S. No cash access.