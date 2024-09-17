Elastic Signs Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics for North America

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, has signed a new distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics to deliver Elastic’s Search AI powered Security, Observability and Search solutions to the U.S. and Canada channel. The relationship also reinforces Elastic’s commitment to helping organizations accelerate their migration away from legacy vendors.

The availability of Elastic’s solutions through ArrowSphere simplifies the process for channel partners to work with Elastic, dramatically reducing the time and effort Arrow’s partners require to quote, purchase, and fulfill. Whether self-managed or delivered through hyperscaler marketplaces, ArrowSphere streamlines the entire process, making it easier for partners and customers to manage their Elastic deployments.

“ We are pleased to welcome Elastic to our growing roster of leading independent software vendors,” said Matt Brennan, vice president of North America supplier alliances at Arrow. “ With the evolution of AI, increased data complexity, and a sharper focus on performance and continuity, Elastic’s modern Search AI solutions can help our channel partners address their customers’ evolving technology needs.”

As a global distributor of leading technologies and services, Arrow will enable an extensive channel ecosystem to sell solutions from Elastic. In particular, Arrow's extensive network of security partners and its solutions lab can help its customers modernize their security operations with Elastic’s AI-driven security analytics.

Elastic recently launched its Express Migration program to provide an accelerated path for organizations to migrate away from legacy SIEM vendors and adopt its AI-driven security analytics solution quickly and efficiently. Elastic is also streamlining SIEM replacement with AI. For example, Automatic Import automates the development of custom data integrations. Elastic AI Assistant lowers the learning curve for practitioner workflows and automates the conversion and creation of detection rules and investigation queries.

“ We look forward to working with one of the largest global distributors and expanding our footprint across North America, particularly in the security space,” said Alyssa Fitzpatrick, global vice president, Partner Sales, Elastic. “ The combination of Elastic’s solutions with the ArrowSphere platform promises a transformative experience for our partners and customers.”

