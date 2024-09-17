EP Wealth Advisors Continues National Expansion With Acquisition of Atlanta-Based CornerCap Investment Counsel

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EP Wealth Advisors (“EP Wealth”), a leading fee-only registered investment adviser (“RIA”) with an expanding national footprint and client base, has announced the acquisition of CornerCap Investment Counsel, LLC (“CornerCap”), based in Atlanta, Georgia. The partnership adds nearly $1.1B to EP Wealth’s assets under management (“AUM”).

“EP Wealth focuses on people when partnering with firms, and CornerCap is a talented group who will be a great addition to our team. Most importantly, they share our commitment to great client service,” said Ryan Parker, CEO of EP Wealth. “Their values align with ours, and the partnership establishes an important Southeast hub as we continue on our path to becoming a single, nationwide RIA with extensive offerings and resources that allow our advisors across the country to deliver a local, boutique experience for clients who rely on EP.”

CornerCap delivers thorough wealth management services to clients throughout the Southeast, including strong investment research capabilities and dedicated client service. Led by CEO Cannon Carr, the CornerCap team and clients can benefit from EP Wealth’s broad range of offerings and skilled professionals while bringing EP their proprietary Fundametrics® research system and experienced talent.

“CornerCap has served the Southeast region for 35 years, continuously pursuing innovative solutions for our clients,” said Carr. “As part of EP Wealth, we’ll have enhanced resources to continue doing so for a growing client base that values commitment and care.”

Upon partnering with EP Wealth, Carr will assume the role of regional director, joined by Senior Vice President Richard Bean and Senior Wealth Advisor Tom Quinn. Jeff Moeller joins as director of quantitative research and Catharine Sanders joins as director of segment marketing, along with 12 additional team members with expertise in advisory, investments, financial planning and client service.

This acquisition is the fourth for EP Wealth in 2024 and its 33rd since 2017. Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) assisted EP in the transaction.

"CornerCap's research capabilities and commitment to a 'client-first' culture align with the values and goals of EP Wealth. This partnership marks a significant milestone in EP Wealth’s growth trajectory," said Nick Trepp, principal at WPCG.

Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About EP Wealth Advisors

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”) is a fee-only registered investment adviser and financial planning firm with more than 36 offices in 13 states. The firm manages more than $26.2 billion in assets as of July 31, 2024. EP Wealth provides client-centric financial, tax and estate planning, and investment management services to individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Torrance, California, EP Wealth is led by CEO Ryan Parker, along with Co-Founders and Managing Directors Derek Holman, CFP®, AIF®, and Brian Parker, CFP®, and Executive Chair Patrick Goshtigian, CFA. It is backed by Berkshire Partners, a leading private investment firm in Boston. In 2024, EP Wealth celebrates its 25th anniversary serving families across the country and helping them reach their financial goals. For more information, please visit www.epwealth.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded wealth advisers who seek access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and/or customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.