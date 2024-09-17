Oxera Chooses Box for Intelligent Content Management

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Cloud, today announced that Oxera Consulting LLP (Oxera) selected Box as its centralized cloud platform to intelligently manage and work with content across the enterprise. A European consultancy with offices in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands and the UK, Oxera has deployed Box across the organization to extract value from its unstructured content and meet business needs around data security and compliance.

“Oxera has been helping organizations solve complex challenges through economic and financial insights for over 40 years,” said Joseph Bell, Project Champion and Partner at Oxera. “We prioritize providing our clients with a first class service, including through our ability to manage information securely and efficiently and to collaborate effectively. Our decision to adopt Box reflects our continued commitment to this strategy. We deployed Box in June and it has quickly become an important part of how we work. Box Consulting’s bespoke change management and education sessions were pivotal in providing a smooth transition for all our team members to using Box’s technology.”

Oxera selected Box Enterprise Plus for the whole suite of Content Cloud features, including to:

Provide a consistent user experience across its international footprint;

Support efficient project management, provide agile information access, and enhance secure client collaboration;

Build and maintain data security around critical firm and client information;

Meet compliance requirements for document retention policies and deliver a sustainable data governance platform;

Migrate 12.1TB of content to dramatically reduce on-premise server requirements;

Integrate with business critical apps including Microsoft Teams, Office and NetSuite.

“As well as the great benefits we’ve already got, we’re really excited about opportunities with enterprise-grade AI down the road and the value that will bring to our business,” said Orlando Milford, Principal and Chief Information Officer at Oxera. “For example, Box’s Metadata API could enable us to automatically extract key information from documents at scale. We’re keen to start utilizing Box Hubs, explore the GPT-4o integration, and discover how Box’s Crooze technology can support our digital asset management.”

“We’re delighted to be a strategic partner to Oxera as its teams leverage Box’s capabilities to modernize, secure and transform the way they’re working,” said Samantha Wessels, SVP, General Manager for EMEA at Box. “Oxera has worked with our Box Consulting, Customer Success and Premier Support teams to strengthen its implementation and drive impactful change across its organization. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Oxera on its Intelligent Content Cloud journey, helping teams to think about Box AI use cases, and support that evolution as our partnership grows.”

Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to transform business processes with enterprise AI, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. With today’s announcement, Oxera joins global organizations that have adopted Box’s Content Cloud to power new ways of working, including AstraZeneca, Eurostar, Arriva and Rémy Cointreau.

About Oxera

Oxera is an economics, finance and data science consultancy that advises companies, policymakers, regulators and lawyers on any economic issue connected with competition, finance or regulation. We have been doing this for over 40 years, gathering deep and wide-ranging knowledge in the sectors we specialise in. We have a reputation for credibility and integrity among those we advise, and among key decision-makers such as policymakers, regulators and courts.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the Intelligent Content Cloud, a single platform that enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.