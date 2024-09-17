Setec Modernizes Global Operations with GTT’s Network Solutions

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global provider of secure cloud networking solutions to multinational organizations, has announced that setec, a global leader in multidisciplinary engineering, has partnered with GTT to transform its network in France, reshaping its communications and connectivity while streamlining operations.

“Collaboration is at the heart of our success in the multidisciplinary engineering and construction projects we undertake,” said Laurent Cuny, group CIO at setec. “By working with GTT as our trusted partner to upgrade our network and implement SIP Trunking, we have not only achieved a 15% reduction in total cost of ownership and a 12- to 100-fold increase in bandwidth per site, but also greatly enriched the quality and speed of communication and cooperation between our engineers, staff and customers around the world.”

Working with GTT, setec has shifted from traditional telephony installations to running its voice services over internet connectivity, enhancing infrastructure efficiency across more than 1,000 telephone numbers. GTT SIP Trunking ensures setec’s critical voice traffic is routed seamlessly to the rest of the world using GTT’s global, fully redundant and robust SIP-based network with voice Session Border Controllers across 4 continents supporting a comprehensive footprint of local DIDs, emergency calling, number porting and toll-free numbers.

GTT has furthermore delivered a reliable, flexible, high-speed networking solution to setec. Each location features a primary WAN link to support all critical internal data flows, complemented by a secondary Dedicated Internet or broadband link for backup. This has allowed setec to move to a centralized data processing structure, consolidating servers from across its 20 sites to just five data centers.

“We are proud to be the catalyst for setec’s digital transformation journey,” said Tom Homer, president, Europe Division, GTT. “Working alongside one of the world leaders in multidisciplinary engineering, we’ve focused on delivering solutions that not only meet its immediate needs but also future proof the company’s operations. Our goal is to empower businesses like setec to simplify technology and how they can leverage it for efficiency and growth.”

For detailed information on how setec achieved this digital leap with GTT, read the full case study here.

About GTT

GTT is a leading global provider of secure cloud networking solutions for multinational organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking, and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice, and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit gtt.net.

About setec

Setec, a French multidisciplinary engineering company, realises complex and innovative construction projects throughout the world, thanks to the technical skills and know-how of more than 3 800 talented employees located all around the world. Setec aims to meet the major challenges of our century. Climate change and environmental protection demand a powerful reaction: engineering must propose solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality in the construction, transport and energy sectors, and limit the effects by promoting the resilience of territories and their adaptation to change. For more information, visit setec.com.

Press releases can be downloaded from gtt.net.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.