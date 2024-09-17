Haystack Revolutionizes Intranet Search using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI

VENICE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haystack, a leading modern intranet provider, today announced its collaboration with Google Cloud to integrate Google Cloud’s Vertex AI search into Haystack workspaces.

This innovative AI-powered search experience addresses the age-old problem of stale or inaccessible organizational knowledge by allowing users to interact with their company intranet naturally, finding exactly what they need through intuitive, conversational queries. The service generates informative responses that can guide users, even if specific results are not found, making the search experience more dynamic, natural, and user-friendly.

Haystack worked with Google Cloud to bring this leap forward to users. “We believe this partnership with Google Cloud and the new Haystack search will completely transform how employees access organizational knowledge and interact with their intranet,” said Cameron Lindsay, CEO & Founder of Haystack.

With a focus on freedom and flexibility, Haystack’s new search features are compatible with both Microsoft and Google ecosystems. Reaffirming its commitment to providing the most adaptable, effective, and user-friendly intranet solutions on the market, Haystack will continue to offer integrations with other popular enterprise search tools like Moveworks and Glean. “We believe in delivering the modern intranet and search experience that best serves your organization and the tools you have today,” added Lindsay.

Maintaining its dedication to privacy and security, Haystack confirms that customer data will not be shared with Google Cloud for training purposes, and customers can opt out of the Vertex AI platform integration if they prefer.

“This is a magic unlock for so many organizations to build dream experiences,” Lindsay concluded. “We are incredibly grateful to partner with one of the best companies in the history of technology to bring this vision to life.”

Haystack’s new Vertex AI-powered search will be available for select customers in fall/winter 2024, with access expanding to general audiences in early 2025.

About Haystack

Haystack is the modern intranet that makes big companies feel smaller. Customers rely on Haystack for secure internal communications, sharing organizational knowledge, and supporting their employee community. Haystack was founded in 2019 by a founding team spanning Google, Snap, Cornerstone OnDemand, and PayPal. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and backed by leading investors such as Greycroft, Coatue Management, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, Adobe's Scott Belsky, Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill, and BoxGroup.

