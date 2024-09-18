NanoVation Therapeutics Announces Multi-Target Partnership with Novo Nordisk to Develop Genetic Medicines Targeting Cardiometabolic and Rare Diseases

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoVation Therapeutics, a platform company developing innovative technologies to overcome the barriers of nucleic acid delivery, today announced a multi-year partnership with Novo Nordisk to advance the development of novel genetic medicines targeting cardiometabolic and rare diseases. The partnership combines NanoVation Therapeutics’ proprietary long-circulating lipid nanoparticle (lcLNP™) technology for RNA delivery to cells outside of the liver with Novo Nordisk’s expertise in cardiometabolic and rare disease R&D and clinical translation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Novo Nordisk and NanoVation will collaborate on two lead programs to develop base-editing therapies for certain rare genetic diseases, and up to five additional future targets for cardiometabolic and rare diseases. Novo Nordisk will receive a defined exclusive, worldwide license to use NanoVation’s LNP technology for the two lead programs. NanoVation will receive research funding and is eligible to receive up to approximately US$600 million in up-front cash and potential milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on future product sales as part of the multi-year deal.

"We founded NanoVation to enable partners to overcome the challenges of conventional nucleic acid delivery systems,” said Dominik Witzigmann, PhD, co-founder and CEO of NanoVation Therapeutics. “This agreement with Novo Nordisk and ongoing work with companies in the cell and gene therapy space is validation of the potential of our LNP technologies to enable the next generation of life-changing genetic medicines. We are very excited to collaborate with the team at Novo Nordisk."

“Every genetic drug has a cargo and delivery component, which require dedicated innovation on both,” said Karina Thorn, PhD, Corporate Vice President, Head of Research, Global Nucleic Acid Therapies at Novo Nordisk. “We look forward to partnering with NanoVation, as the company’s differentiated delivery platform could help Novo Nordisk to advance genetic medicine candidates with curative potential.”

NanoVation was co-founded by Pieter Cullis, PhD, current Board Chair, who is widely regarded as the founding father of LNP technology. “Genetic medicine is at a pivotal moment and this partnership marks a major milestone for NanoVation as an innovator in nucleic acid delivery,” said Cullis. “By combining NanoVation’s expertise in extrahepatic delivery with Novo Nordisk's expertise in cardiometabolic and rare diseases we have the potential to create truly transformative therapies.”

NanoVation has an extensive and continuously growing library of novel lipids and LNP compositions. The company works in partnership with industry leaders from concept to lead development to create fit-for-purpose solutions for nucleic acid delivery. NanoVation’s lcLNP technology has demonstrated the ability to deliver nucleic acids to various cell types beyond the liver in preclinical studies, with improved potency, safety and stability compared to conventional systems. The company’s toolbox provides a “one-stop-shop” IP portfolio for LNP-based genetic medicine development, offering comprehensive solutions spanning novel lipid design, RNA modification and LNP formulation.

About NanoVation Therapeutics

NanoVation Therapeutics is a pioneer in the design and creation of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for nucleic acid delivery. The company’s LNP technologies aim to overcome the limits of existing approaches to nucleic acid delivery, including the ability to target tissues outside the liver (extrahepatic delivery). NanoVation’s lead technology is its proprietary long-circulating LNP (lcLNP™) platform, which enables functional nucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic cell types and has demonstrated an improved therapeutic index in preclinical studies. NanoVation partners with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies to enable the development of genetic medicines for previously untreatable diseases. For additional information, please visit nanovationtx.com or follow NanoVation Therapeutics on LinkedIn.