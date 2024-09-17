Teradyne Robotics and Siemens Announce a Strategic Collaboration for the Siemens Experience Center at MxD to Showcase the Future of Automation in the U.S.

NORTH READING, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradyne Robotics, a division of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) and global leader in advanced robotics solutions, is jointly developing a robotics showcase at MxD (Manufacturing x Digital) with Siemens, a global leader in industrial automation hardware and software.

The collaboration will be showcased at MxD innovation center in Chicago, IL, a non-profit organization serving as a hub for digital manufacturing and cybersecurity in the United States. MxD features some of the most advanced manufacturing equipment in the world.

Siemens, as a founding member of MxD, is enhancing the customer experience based on Industry-specific Digital Threads, including a strong focus on AI-driven robotics use cases.

“ The groundbreaking automation innovations of the future won’t come from one single company but from close cross-technology ecosystem collaborations,” says Ujjwal Kumar, Group President of Teradyne Robotics. “ I am thrilled to deepen our strategic partnership with Siemens and to continue our joint efforts to shape and accelerate the future of industrial automation.”

The Siemens and Teradyne Robotics activities build on previous collaborations announced earlier in 2024 and positions Teradyne Robotics, which includes collaborative robot (cobot) company Universal Robots and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) company MiR, as a key partner in advanced robotics and automation for Siemens in North America.

“ Our collaboration with Teradyne Robotics comes to life at MxD where we provide our customers with a view into the future of automation, based on new, AI-driven technologies. This will enable a frictionless journey between robotics and automation for our customers,” says Rainer Brehm, CEO of Factory Automation at Siemens Digital Industries.

Teradyne Robotics companies, Universal Robots and MiR, in collaboration with Siemens, will display advanced robotics and automation solutions, including the compact UR5e cobot, the new generation cobots UR20 and UR30, a MiR 250, and a mobile cobot. The demonstrations will replicate the setup of a real factory line, displaying solutions within consumer-packaged goods, aerospace, cleanroom environments, semiconductor factories and more. This will allow customers and partners visiting MxD to gain firsthand insights into applied robotics and automation, and how these technologies can significantly impact their business.

Collaborating to enhance interoperability

In April of this year, Universal Robots announced it had integrated PI's Standard Robot Command Interface (SRCI) into its software enhancing the connectivity capabilities of UR’s cobots and ensuring customers a frictionless integration with SIMATIC Automation system, which are supporting the PROFINET SRCI standard.

Similarly, MiR is currently working together with SIMOVE, the Siemens standardized platform for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) and AMRs applications and solutions, to define a VDA 5050 adapter. This collaboration will enhance interoperability at Siemens sites and Siemens’ customer sites, and ensure streamlined integration between MiR robots, other mobile equipment and the SIMOVE system.

Also in April this year, UR and Siemens introduced joint customer references for groundbreaking advancements in AI-enabled robotics, created to revolutionize intra-logistics fulfillment and address the challenges posed by a shrinking labor pool and rising operational costs. By combining Siemens' advanced AI vision technology, SIMATIC Robot Pick AI, with UR's industry-leading cobots the collaboration enables effortless robotic picking of any item.

