FICO to Host Financial Literacy Event in Virginia to Educate Latino Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

Global analytics software leader, FICO is hosting a Score A Better Future™ (SABF) free credit education workshop on September 27, 2024 – both via a live webinar and in-person. In partnership with U.S. Senator Mark Warner’s office of Virginia and the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the workshop will be presented in Spanish and is set to provide Virginians with the knowledge and resources necessary to enhance understanding of their future financial health.

“This collaboration between FICO and the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce provides Virginia’s diverse Latino community with an empowering Spanish-language opportunity to learn more about various financial basics,” said Senator Warner. “From understanding the role of personal credit to growing a small business, these educational tools will help individuals and families maximize their opportunities and reach their financial goals.”

SABF provides consumers with information about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, as well as the role of credit and an overview of the FICO Score. The workshop connects attendees to our partners at Money Management International (MMI) for an opportunity to get free credit counseling, obtain their FICO Score, discuss their credit report, and set a plan to achieve their financial goals.

WHAT: Score A Better Future™ is a free community education and financial empowerment event by FICO in partnership with Senator Mark Warner of Virginia and the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

WHO: FICO, Senator Mark Warner’s office, and Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

WHEN: Friday, September 27, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce – 10700 Midlothian Tpke, Richmond, VA 23235

WHY: FICO, Senator Mark Warner’s office, and Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are partnering to raise awareness of the need for financial education as the essential first step to achieve financial wellness. The FICO® Score is used by 90% of top U.S. lenders who extend credit for personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and more, which is why it is so important for people to know their personal FICO Score and what impacts it.

TO REGISTER: Consumers interested in attending the event either in-person or tuning into the live Zoom webinar, should register HERE.

About Score A Better Future™

Score A Better Future is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

