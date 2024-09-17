Maximus Selected by North Dakota to Deliver Level of Care and Admission Determinations

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it has been awarded an expanded contract from North Dakota’s Health and Human Services (HHS), Medical Services Division, to deliver timely, accurate, and reliable clinical determinations using several types of comprehensive assessments for multiple populations with diverse needs.

Since 2003, North Dakota has contracted with Maximus to improve and expand the screening processes to ensure individuals served through Medicaid Long-term Services and Supports (LTSS) or Title IV-E services receive the services they need in the appropriate settings and at the appropriate level to meet their needs.

Following North Dakota’s transition to a single assessment tool for Children’s Treatment Services, Maximus will begin delivering Level of Care (LOC) determinations for children under the age of 21 with behavioral and psychiatric needs who are seeking admission to treatment foster care or out-of-home residential treatment. Maximus will also continue to deliver Preadmission Screening and Resident Review (PASRR) and LOC assessments for older adults and individuals with disabilities seeking Medicaid LTSS services.

“In partnership with HHS, we’ve implemented process efficiencies and technology that allow us to better serve North Dakotans. Our high-quality assessments continue to meet both the needs of the people we serve and the evolving goals of the state,” said Christa Ballew, Senior Managing Director for Clinical Services, Maximus. “The opportunity to use a single level of care assessment tool for children with specific needs will streamline the referral process and prevent the need for families to go through multiple assessment processes.”

To successfully achieve the goals of this contract, Maximus’ work aligns with the state’s focus on providing individuals with the right services at the right time, supporting providers with the information needed to deliver services rapidly, and using evidence-based practices to inform decision-making about the appropriate level of care.

