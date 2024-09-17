Tarana ngFWA Gains Momentum with US Cable Operators

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tarana today announced progress with three veteran cable operators, representing significant uptake of the company’s next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) broadband technology in the US cable industry.

Tarana’s ngFWA technology is the first of its kind to deliver truly fiber-class broadband with wireless economics and scalability. After launching commercially in late 2021, ngFWA first took off with wireless internet service providers like Wisper and Nextlink. Now more operator segments — cable companies in particular — are turning to ngFWA to enhance and extend their broadband networks, opening new doors for their businesses.

Most recently, Cox — the largest private broadband company in the United States — began a field pilot with Tarana equipment in both licensed and unlicensed spectrum to tap new market opportunities. Cox will be highlighting Tarana’s ngFWA technology with a live demo in their booth (#2447) at the SCTE Tech Expo in Atlanta, Georgia next week, September 24 — 26.

In April, Tarana announced their partnership with Mediacom, the fifth largest cable company in the United States. Mediacom is using ngFWA to meet RDOF requirements and expand their footprint of reliable, high-speed internet to thousands of unserved households in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. "The Tarana solution that we are deploying is highly effective in helping Mediacom meet and exceed its RDOF deployment obligations.” said Fuad Alnajjar, Mediacom’s Vice President of Business Engineering.

Midco, a leading connectivity company that offers services including cable TV, phone, and internet, is using Tarana ngFWA for 11 Connect America Fund (CAF) buildouts where deployment costs and challenging terrain rendered both fiber and legacy FWA solutions impractical. Delivering high-speed broadband for just $39/month, Midco’s wireless offering is highly competitive and allows them to extend their business into new markets.

“We began deploying Tarana’s solution this year, and it’s enabled us to increase the available bandwidth and better serve our customers,” said Midco Chief Operating Officer Ben Dold. “Tarana has been a great partner, and it’s clear they have a vested interest in our success.”

Each of these operators, and more than 250 others around the world, are leveraging Tarana ngFWA as a replacement for legacy FWA equipment, and as a complement to their existing networks to enhance coverage and capacity wherever adding more wired connections is too costly or time-consuming.

After another recent press release announcing ngFWA adoption by UScellular, the nation’s fifth largest mobile network operator, it is clear that Tarana’s technology is gaining momentum in the cable industry and other segments — all of which are seeking a more efficient and effective way to deliver high-speed broadband.

About Cox

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video, and phone services to 1.3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

About Midco

Founded in 1931, Midco is a telecommunications leader redefining connectivity. We maintain market leadership by providing exceptional customer experiences using the region’s most reliable owned and operated fiber network spanning 15,000 miles. Midco services more than 1 million homes and businesses in more than 400 communities with 1,900 team members across Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Learn more about Midco at www.midco.com/.

About Tarana

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 200 service providers in 23 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at www.taranawireless.com.