Petaluma Egg Farm Orders Range Energy’s Electric-Powered Trailer System

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Range Energy (Range), the company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, today announced that Petaluma Egg Farm, a family-owned and operated egg farm that services grocery stores across Northern California, has placed an order for its electric-powered trailer system (ePTS), which will be deployed in its California-based operations starting next year. Range’s ePTS kit is easy to install on any dry van or refrigerated trailer and provides propulsion assistance that results in immediate fuel savings.

Adopting Range’s hitch-up-and-go ePTS kit is a testament to Petaluma Egg Farm’s environmental goals and commitment to electrifying its fleet. Prior to purchasing the trailer system, the farm ran an initial pilot in July 2024, testing a refrigerated - or reefer - trailer equipped with Range’s ePTS on long distance routes ranging from 100-440 miles, as well as within city distribution operations consisting of more than 15 delivery stops. All routes were serviced at 100 percent trailer uptime, where the system was charged during typical dwell times, and consistently delivered up to 70 percent mile per gallon improvements across routes. Range’s ePTS is versatile and easily installs onto existing trailer equipment and enables the farm to run tractors with smaller-engines on delivery routes, which, paired with the fuel and efficiency savings associated with tractor-trailer hybridization, significantly reduces the company’s carbon footprint while delivering the same product volume to grocery stores. The Range ePTS is able to power a transport refrigeration unit (TRU) in electric mode all day, further reducing diesel fuel consumption, emissions, and noise.

“Climate smart agriculture and consideration for our community are at the heart of Petaluma Egg Farm, from our egg production all the way to the safe, efficient, and reliable transport of our products. Range is a cutting-edge solution that enables us to stay true to our environmental stewardship while also seeing the cost-saving benefits on our bottom line,” said Jordan Mahrt, Owner, Petaluma Egg Farm. “Range’s trailers are a future-proof investment for our fleet operations, and allow us to continue making a positive impact on the environment, our customers, and the Bay Area.”

“Range’s ongoing pilots are a crucial step to proving that our trailers are a pragmatic and immediate solution to commercial trucking electrification. The fact that Petaluma Egg Farm purchased our trailer system following a pilot demonstrates that the financial and environmental value of our ePTS is obvious as soon as fleets get their hands on it,” said Ali Javidan, CEO and founder, Range. “We’re excited that Petaluma Egg Farm is an early customer for us, as it’s a great proof point that whether you’re a family-run business in Sonoma County, or a mega-fleet operating nationwide, Range’s technology can help you seamlessly transition your fleet without any compromise to the reliability of your operations.”

About Range Energy

Range Energy (Range) accelerates the electrification of commercial transportation via powered trailers for the heavy duty truck market. With a solution that can easily hook up to any tow vehicle, Range’s powered trailers offer offroad mobile power, and can rapidly ease the transition to electrification and meet its commercial partners' immediate needs and long-term ambitions. Range was founded in 2021 and is led by a team with deep EV industry expertise from Tesla, Zoox, Honda, and more. The company is backed by leading investors including Trousdale Ventures, UP Partners, R7, Yamaha Motor Ventures, and more.