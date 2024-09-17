RightCrowd and HID Partner to Deliver Advanced Mobile Credential Solutions to Enterprises

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RightCrowd, a global leader in physical identity and access management solutions, has announced a new partnership with HID, the worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions. This collaboration aims to provide enterprises with advanced mobile credential technology, offering a seamless and secure digital access experience for employees using their mobile devices.

Under this partnership, RightCrowd has integrated its mobile credential solutions with HID’s cutting-edge access technologies, allowing businesses to issue secure, mobile-based credentials to employees. These credentials can be stored directly on mobile devices, eliminating the need for traditional physical access cards and simplifying physical access management for employees, contractors and visitors. This partnership reflects both companies’ shared vision of fostering safer, smarter, and more flexible workplace environments.

The initiative will enable enterprises to harness the power of mobile technology to streamline workforce operations while improving their overall security. As mobile credentials gain wider adoption, businesses can expect a more intuitive, user-friendly experience for employees, while maintaining high security standards across their facilities.

“Partnering with HID allows us to provide our customers with state-of-the-art mobile credential solutions,” said Jason Bohrer, CEO of RightCrowd. “Our goal is to enhance workforce security and operational efficiency, and this collaboration supports that mission. Together, we are delivering a secure, scalable solution that enterprises can rely on to safeguard their facilities while improving the overall employee experience.”

The partnership brings together RightCrowd’s physical identity and access management expertise and HID’s mobile access technology to create a highly secure, flexible solution that accommodates organizations of all sizes. Employees will be able to use their mobile devices to access buildings and facilities, improving mobility, convenience, and operational efficiency. The integration will also help enterprises reduce administrative overhead while maintaining stringent security protocols for access to restricted areas.

“HID is excited to partner with RightCrowd to advance mobile credentials in the enterprise space,” said Troy Johnston, Director Strategic Alliance Americas at HID. “RightCrowd’s depth of experience in physical access automation and management, combined with our innovative mobile access solutions, offers enterprises a secure and user-friendly platform that revolutionizes how employees interact with the workplace.”

About RightCrowd

RightCrowd is a global leader in delivering security, safety, and compliance solutions to large enterprises. The company provides innovative solutions to manage the access and movement of people within organizations, ensuring the safety and security of employees and assets. RightCrowd serves customers in industries such as energy, finance, healthcare, and government, among others.

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID’s products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID’s technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.