Manulife Wealth and Conquest Planning Bring Personalized Financial Planning Tools to Advisors

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manulife Wealth* has enhanced the support it provides its advisors with access to Conquest Planning Inc. (“Conquest”), a technology platform modernizing financial planning with customized and convenient advice. With this announcement, Manulife Wealth and Conquest bring Conquest’s strategic advice manager (SAM) and financial planning tools to Manulife Wealth’s network of more than 1,000 advisors. Conquest’s modernized technology platform will enable Manulife Wealth advisors across Canada to simplify the financial planning process and deliver personalized advice and an elevated service experience for all clients.

“We’ve designed Conquest to amplify the users ability to suggest potential financial decisions across all planning areas, and for clients in all stages of life,” said Dr. Mark Evans, CEO at Conquest. “By providing Manulife Wealth advisors with a solution to stress test plans and discover strategies that address client concerns, we’re confident the firm is in a strong position to deliver best in class client and advisor experiences.”

Manulife Wealth advisors can use Conquest’s SAM to streamline workflows, boost productivity and enhance client service, aligning with their commitment to providing tailored advice and solutions that reflect clients’ goals and priorities. Backed by the power of artificial intelligence (AI), SAM empowers advisors to help understand and interpret the results for their client’s unique situation and build flexible plans quickly with individualization. These adaptable plans can be readily customized to evolve with clients’ changing life circumstances, objectives, priorities and risk tolerances.

“Conquest’s SAM brings additional focus on personalization and a client-centered delivery to our advisor technology, helping Manulife Wealth meet the evolving needs and expectations of our valued advisors and clients,” said Richard McIntyre, President and CEO of Manulife Wealth. “This is the latest advancement in a series of enhancements to our advisor solutions bringing new tools to advisors to help their clients in the financial planning process.”

Manulife Wealth advisors may offer planning services to help clients on decisions related to goal setting, net worth and cash flow planning, investment management, retirement planning, tax planning, insurance, estate planning, philanthropy and more.

Conquest’s SAM helps advisors and clients easily understand the impact of holistic financial decisions, while underscoring the true value of advice and further deepening their collaborative relationships. The easy-to-use platform enables advisors to provide personalized advice that is closely aligned with the unique needs of the individuals and families they serve.

For more information about Conquest's next-generation financial planning software solution, please visit conquestplanning.com. Those interested in learning more about Manulife Wealth's advice, investment and insurance solutions can visit manulifewealth.ca.

*In January 2024, Manulife Securities Incorporated, an investment dealer, and Manulife Securities Investment Services Inc., a mutual fund dealer amalgamated into Manulife Securities Incorporated, which then changed its name to Manulife Wealth Inc. Manulife Wealth Inc. is dually registered as both an investment dealer and a mutual fund dealer and is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. In addition, Manulife Securities Insurance Inc. is now Manulife Wealth Insurance Services Inc. Manulife Wealth Insurance Services Inc. is a licensed life insurance agency authorized to do business across Canada.

