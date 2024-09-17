Alter Domus Announces Outsourcing Partnership with Partners Group

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alter Domus, a leading provider of tech-enabled fund administration, asset and corporate services for the alternative investment industry, has entered an outsourcing partnership with Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry. The partnership sees Alter Domus support a broad range of operational functions for Partners Group's closed-end product offerings, spanning investment structures across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Alter Domus was selected by Partners Group for its service delivery, breadth of technology capabilities, global footprint, and the distinctiveness of its tried-and-tested approach, focused on ‘co-creating’ bespoke operating models tailored to meet the specific priorities of individual investment managers. The partnership, which went live on June 1, commits Alter Domus to invest in innovation and integration to deliver a high level of service quality and enhanced efficiency across Partners Group’s operations. Other factors include joint investment in a bespoke technology roadmap, and joint governance dedicated to the relationship.

In one of the largest deals of its kind, the partnership provides administrative support for over 1,000 Partners Group product entities, and covers fund administration, client due diligence, corporate secretary, and depositary services.

Alter Domus Chief Executive Officer Doug Hart said: “We are thrilled to partner with Partners Group as a global outsourcing provider. By collaborating with Alter Domus, our best-in-class capabilities of global private market services and technology will help Partners Group to focus on their core investment management strengths. Aligning with Partners Group’s growth ambitions is no small task, we are honored to be selected as their private market services partner.”

Andreas Knecht, Chief Operations Officer, Partners Group, said: "We selected Alter Domus as a global outsourcing partner after a rigorous selection process in which they impressed with their ability to tailor their services to Partners Group's suite of bespoke client solutions."

