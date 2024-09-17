Backbase Joins the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backbase, the creator of the Engagement Banking Platform, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide Backbase with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable the Engagement Banking Platform to integrate with Symitar®. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.

The Engagement Banking Platform integrates with Symitar via SymXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

Traditionally, credit unions faced expensive integrations and maintenance with a slow implementation time. This is due to a lack of unified channel solutions, no pre-integrated tech stacks, and too many point-to-point only solutions. With this integration, credit unions will no longer face those issues and will now be able to streamline their core banking connectivity while leveraging industry-leading member journeys. With over 400 composable capabilities now pre-integrated to Jack Henry Symitar, the Backbase Engagement Banking platform gives credit unions the flexibility to rapidly industrialize and modernize their digital channel infrastructure and incrementally hollow out their legacy cores.

“All too often, credit unions struggle with broken member experiences and slow time to market, which can greatly impact their ability to grow. This integration with Jack Henry’s Symitar solves all those problems and more,” said Roland Booijen, GM Ecosystems at Backbase. “By providing this functionality with our Engagement Banking Platform, we’re further delivering on our promise to our customers. We provide the backbone for their digital transformation, allowing them to stay competitive and evolve in an ever-changing market.”

Jack Henry’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their account holders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around your members.

Backbase created the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform – a unified platform with your members at the heart, freeing credit unions to empower their members in their financial lives. From onboarding, to servicing, loyalty and loan origination, our single platform — open and frictionless, with ready-to-go apps — improves every aspect of your members’ experience. Built from the ground up to serve your members, our Engagement Banking Platform plugs into 10+ existing core banking systems and comes pre-integrated with specialist fintechs, so your credit union can innovate at speed.

Industry analysts Forrester, Javelin, Aite, Gartner, Celent, and IDC continuously rank Backbase as one of the leaders in digital transformation. Over 120 credit unions and banks around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform - including Blue Federal Credit Union, ENT Credit Union, Navy Federal Credit Union, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, State Employees’ Credit Union, United Federal Credit Union, Washington State Employee Credit Union, Westerra Credit Union, and Wildfire Credit Union.

Backbase is a private fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), and proudly serving the American market from our Americas HQ in Atlanta.