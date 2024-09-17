Finlete Partners with MLB All-Star Emmanuel Clase on Groundbreaking Fan Investment Opportunity

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finlete, the platform that empowers fans to invest in athletes' careers in exchange for a piece of their future earnings, has signed Cleveland Guardians All-Star pitcher Emmanuel Clase. Starting today, fans can support Clase’s career by investing through Finlete, marking a significant milestone in the world of sports.

Clase, a two-time All-Star and All-MLB selection, has established himself as one of baseball’s premier closers. The 2022 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year is on track for a historic 50-save season, a feat not achieved since 2018.

Every share purchased through Finlete offers fans a tangible financial stake in Clase’s success. This unique investment offering provides fans the opportunity to join Clase’s journey and be directly linked to him for the duration of his decorated career.

“Finlete is where fandom meets investing,” said Max Eisenberg, Co-founder & COO of Finlete. “We give athletes the ability to raise capital from fans. We sign athletes to future earnings contracts at better valuations than hedge funds offer them, then allow anyone to buy in and own a piece of the action.”

“Emmanuel Clase is the most accomplished athlete to ever give fans an investment opportunity like this,” said Rob Connolly, Co-founder & CEO of Finlete. “Best relief pitcher in baseball – two-time All-Star, two-time All-MLB. We’re incredibly proud and excited to be bringing sports fans into Emmanuel’s journey in this way.”

Clase expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “I’m excited to work with Finlete and give fans a chance to support my future. We are in this together.”

Fans can visit finlete.com to learn more about this unique investment opportunity.

About Finlete: Finlete is revolutionizing the sports industry by enabling fans to transcend fandom and become investors in the careers of real professional athletes. This unique connection between fans and athletes is made possible through Finlete’s transparent, secure, SEC-compliant platform. Finlete is proud to be backed by investors including Draper Startup House and the North Texas Angel Network.