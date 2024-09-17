Mid Atlantic Radiology Consultants Contracts with Healthcare Administrative Partners for Comprehensive Revenue Cycle Services

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Mid Atlantic Radiology Consultants (MARC) in Langhorne, PA to its roster of radiology revenue cycle management clients.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of Mid Atlantic Radiology Consultants including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services.

Earlier this year, HAP clients Radiology Group of Abington (RGA) and Mercy Diagnostic Imaging (MDI) joined forces to create MARC. Both groups faced recruiting and operational challenges yet had a desire to remain independent practices. Their combined resources have allowed them to thrive as a new entity while maintaining their independence.

“We had a solid relationship with HAP for many years at RGA, so it only made sense to look to them for guidance as we considered the next steps for our group,” said Dr. James Stinchon of MARC. “Luckily for us, HAP brought to the table another like-minded radiology practice. Once introductions were made, it was clear there was an opportunity to work together.”

According to Dr. Oleg Teytelboym of MARC, “The team at HAP was integral in the successful creation of Mid Atlantic Radiology Consultants. We are grateful for this new phase of our group and the partner that we have in HAP.”

Commenting on the agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “Healthcare Administrative Partners strives to be more than just a vendor to the practices we serve – and this is a prime example of how our team goes above and beyond the regular scope of revenue cycle offerings for our client partners every day. We want nothing more than to see our clients succeed, and the fact that we could be part of the evolution of two long-standing clients is the perfect outcome. We look forward to supporting newly formed MARC with the same high level of service their physicians have come to expect from HAP.”

Mid Atlantic Radiology Consultants provides diagnostic imaging services to all Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic hospitals and locations. You can read more about this partnership on the Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic website here.

