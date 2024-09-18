Polish logistics operator TAS Logistyka expands operations at CTPark Warsaw South with additional 10,000 sqm lease

WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has leased an additional 10,000 sqm at its CTPark Warsaw South to Polish logistics operator TAS Logistyka sp. z o.o. The expansion, within the sub-Warsaw logistics park, is the result of the company's dynamic growth. It will now occupy 25,000 sq m of warehouse space, an increase of 67 per cent on the original space leased.

Last year, TAS Logistyka sp. z o.o leased 15,000 sq m of space at CTPark Warsaw South, launching its fifth warehouse operation in the sub-Warsaw industrial and logistics park. Since then, it has been focusing on operations in the electronics and white goods sector, undertaking in-house logistics processes and co-packing services as well as the storage of household goods. The additional space being leased at CTPark Warsaw South will enable TAS Logistyka sp. z o.o to optimise and expand its current operations and support its ambitions for growth.

Tomasz Frączkiewicz, President, TAS Logistyka sp. z o.o. says: “One of the main reasons for increasing our storage space is the growing demand from our existing customers for the services we offer. Meeting these demands and the desire to attract new customers who need larger storage areas for their goods or require specific storage conditions is the basis of our expansion. In addition, the increase in storage space enables us to increase operational efficiency, improve organisation and, ultimately, optimise our warehouse processes – a significant contributor to increasing our competitiveness in the logistics services sector.”

TAS Logistyka sp. z o.o is not the first tenant to decide to expand within CTParks in the CEE region. In the first half of this year, the CTP Group signed leases for a total of 918,000 sq m of space, two thirds of which were expansions. In Poland, UFI Filters Poland, an Italian manufacturer of filtration systems for the automotive industry, doubled its lease space at CTPark Opole in the first quarter. Earlier, TitanX Engine Cooling, a global supplier of cooling systems for trucks, also decided to expand its factory in Opole.

Patrycja Makowska, Business Developer, CTP Polska, says: “At CTP we continue to expand our portfolio of business parks, creating a steady and secure environment for local and global companies to grow. So naturally, as our network of CTParks grows, so do our tenants. 78 per cent of the projects in our Group are aimed at expanding existing complexes, often for existing customers. With our focus on long term partnerships, it is very rewarding to see this reflected in the Polish market.”

In Poland, CTP currently has 16 production and logistics complexes in various stages of completion. In Q1 of this year, it commissioned two more buildings that are part of CTPark Warsaw South, making the Mszczonów development 75 per cent complete. This month, halls WARS01 and WARS03 were certified under the BREEAM International New Construction V6 system at the ‘Excellent’ level.

CTP is the largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in terms of gross leasable area, with 12.4 million sq m. GLA in 10 countries (as of 30 June 2024). The company certifies all new buildings to BREEAM at a level of ‘very good’ or above and has achieved a negligible-risk ESG rating from Sustainalytics, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit: www.ctp.eu.