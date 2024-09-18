Blue Diamond Resorts Joins Interval Exchange Network With Six World-Class All-Inclusive Properties

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interval International, a leading travel membership company, has welcomed six luxurious all-inclusive resorts within the Blue Diamond Resorts (BDR) portfolio to its global exchange network. With exquisite beachfront locations in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, Interval International members now have access to these unique properties. Resorts include Royalton CHIC Cancun, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, Royalton Riviera Cancun, Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, Royalton Bavaro and Planet Hollywood Cancun.

As part of this new affiliation, Prime Travelers Club by BDR members at these six resorts will join Interval International and gain access to a variety of travel and leisure benefits, including the ability to exchange vacation points for stays at resorts in Interval's network of more than 3,200 affiliated properties around the globe.

"Our long-standing relationship and the trust we’ve built with the leadership at BDR were catalysts for making this deal happen,” said Marcos Agostini, executive vice president and managing director at Interval International. “Over the years, we have worked closely with this terrific team and now, we look forward to helping them drive their business and provide their members with a full suite of exceptional products and services through Interval’s offerings.”

“This exciting affiliation with Interval International further enhances the value we offer to our Prime Travelers Club members. By joining forces, we're providing our guests with unparalleled access to a world of travel opportunities, ensuring that their experiences at our luxurious resorts extend far beyond the beach," said Rinaldo Fernandez, Managing Director at Prime Travelers Club by BDR.

With this deal, members of the Prime Travelers Club will be enrolled as Interval Gold® or Interval Platinum® members, providing them with access to many flexible exchange opportunities and leisure and lifestyle benefits and services.

As a member of Interval, travelers have access to an expansive collection of benefits and tools to help create unforgettable vacation experiences, including discounted hotel bookings and car rentals, special rates on cruises, and access to more than 300,000 tours and activities around the world. These, in addition to its vacation ownership exchange network made up of celebrated hospitality brands and unique independent resorts such as these new all-inclusive resorts by Blue Diamond Resorts, help Interval’s customers travel more often and to more destinations than they ever thought possible. For more travel inspiration, visit Interval’s digital publication, where readers can explore a myriad of vacation ideas – full of places to relax, indulge, eat, shop, and make everlasting memories.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its debut in the hospitality sector in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has rapidly ascended to become the Caribbean's most dynamic and swiftly expanding resort conglomerate. Offering opulent getaways tailored to travelers of all ages, Blue Diamond Resorts boasts an enticing presence in sought-after destinations spanning Mexico and the Caribbean. These include the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, as well as the captivating landscapes of Costa Rica and the idyllic island gems of St. Lucia, Antigua, and Grenada.

With a diverse portfolio encompassing over 60 distinct properties and an impressive total of 18,000 luxurious guest rooms, Blue Diamond Resorts specializes in curating unparalleled vacation experiences. For more information, visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.

About Interval International

Interval International is a leading global travel membership company with a rich history as an innovator in the vacation ownership market dating back to 1976. Through an expansive suite of travel products and services, and a curated exchange network of some 3,200 resorts in more than 90 countries, the company empowers developers, clients, and nearly 1.6 million-member families with travel experiences around the globe. Clients choose Interval year after year because it employs the highest level of product quality, service and value complemented by a seasoned team of passionate associates.

Interval is an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. Visit Interval International on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.