Nagomi Security Partners with CrowdStrike to Evolve Threat Intelligence into Proactive Defense

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nagomi Security, a leader in proactive security and threat exposure management, today announced a partnership with CrowdStrike to transform how organizations leverage threat intelligence, enabling them to prevent breaches.

Transforming Threat Intelligence into Next-level Defense

In today’s threat landscape, the need for intelligence and the ability to action it at scale has never been more critical. The new partnership between Nagomi Security and CrowdStrike directly addresses this challenge. By integrating CrowdStrike’s threat intelligence feeds with Nagomi’s Proactive Defense Platform, organizations can now convert threat insights into concrete, prescriptive actions that maximize the effectiveness of their existing security investments.

“CrowdStrike is known for delivering best-in-class threat intelligence, and we are excited to take it to the finish line,” said Emanuel Salmona, CEO of Nagomi Security. “This partnership allows our customers to not only access CrowdStrike’s insights, but to act on them swiftly and effectively. We’re turning intelligence into action, helping organizations stop threats before they become breaches.”

Unlocking the Full Potential of the Security Stack

Through this partnership, Nagomi and CrowdStrike provide customers with an integrated solution that goes beyond threat detection to deliver layered security protection. Organizations can now seamlessly utilize CrowdStrike’s latest threat intelligence and immediately apply it to safeguard their environment. Nagomi’s platform translates threat alerts into actionable remediation steps, providing security teams with a clear, prioritized path to mitigate risks leveraging existing tools in their security stack.

“The integration of Nagomi’s platform with CrowdStrike’s intelligence allows security teams to operate with unprecedented efficiency,” said Shai Mendel, Chief Technology Officer of Nagomi Security. “It’s not just about knowing the threats—it’s about knowing exactly how to stop them using your existing resources. This partnership is a game-changer for our customers.”

About Nagomi Security: Nagomi Security helps security leaders prevent breaches by operationalizing threat intelligence and optimizing their existing security stack. Our platform delivers prescriptive, prioritized remediation that improves security posture, enhances ROI, and boosts team efficiency.