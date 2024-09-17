Sapio Sciences Partner Program Welcomes Astrix

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ lab informatics platform, today announced that Astrix, the market leader in creating and delivering innovative strategies, solutions, and people to the life science community, has joined the Sapio Sciences Partner Program, providing consulting and implementation services to life science and biotech customers.

As a Sapio Services Partner, Astrix will provide services around the deployment and support of the Sapio Platform, Sapio LIMS, and Sapio ELN. Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business, scientific, and medical outcomes, providing world-class people, processes, and technologies to solve the unique challenges of the life science community. As part of the Sapio Partner Program, Astrix adds the fully configurable Sapio platform to the range of cutting-edge technologies its customers can access.

Rob Patterson, Chief Marketing Officer at Astrix commented: “For nearly 30 years, we have been delivering highly-specialized strategic consulting and technology services to science-based businesses. In joining the Sapio Partner Program, we can now provide our customers with those specialized services supporting a lab informatics platform that was designed to be highly flexible and fully configurable, helping in our overall goal of creating value and building trust with our clients.”

Andrew Wyatt, Chief Growth Officer at Sapio Sciences, added: “Astrix has deep experience in the benefits and challenges of digitally transforming science-based organizations. Working with Sapio gives Astrix, and the growing community of consultants, resellers, and technology providers in the Sapio Partner Program, access to the skills and knowledge required to deliver services and support for Sapio’s highly configurable lab informatics platform.”

For more information about the Sapio Partner Program, visit https://www.sapiosciences.com/sspp-partner-program-sapio-sciences/

About Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences' mission is to improve lives by accelerating discovery, and because science is complex, Sapio makes technology simple. Sapio is a global business offering an all-in-one science-aware™ lab informatics platform combining cloud-based LIMS, ELN, and Jarvis data solutions.

Sapio serves some of the largest global and specialist brands, including biopharma, CRO/CDMOs and clinical diagnostic labs across NGS genomic sequencing, bioanalysis, bioprocessing, chemistry, stability, histopathology, and in vivo studies.

Customers love Sapio's platform because it is robust, scalable, and with no-code configuration, can quickly adapt to meet unique needs.

For more information, visit www.sapiosciences.com

About Astrix

Astrix is the unrivaled market leader in creating and delivering innovative strategies, solutions, and people to the life science community. Through world-class people, processes, and technology, Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business and scientific outcomes and the quality of life everywhere. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science community, Astrix offers a growing array of strategic, technical, and staffing services designed to deliver value to clients across their organizations.

For more information, visit Astrix at https://astrixinc.com/