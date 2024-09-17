Annex Wealth Management Chooses Confluence Revolution Composites Solution for Risk Reduction and Scaling

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications solutions for the investment management industry, today announced that comprehensive wealth management firm Annex Wealth Management will use the Confluence Revolution Composites solution to improve efficiency, reduce risk, enhance scalability, and meet growing regulatory requirements like the SEC Marketing Rule for its composite calculations and reporting.

Revolution Composites is a cloud-based product delivered through our web-based Revolution portal. Asset managers, service providers, and private wealth companies all benefit from Revolution Composites’ comprehensive performance calculations and reporting platform, which includes access to customized reporting and rules automation for composite construction and customizable reporting fields tailored to specific needs.

“We are excited to support Annex for its composites needs to meet its next stage of growth and services for its clients,” said Damian Handzy, Managing Director of Analytics Division at Confluence. “Market requirements are ever-changing and increasingly complex. Our Revolution Composites product is uniquely positioned to scale and support market needs based on its flexible workflow, robust calculations, advanced automation, and our decades of experience helping clients reduce costs while eliminating risk.”

“Confluence has become a trusted partner in understanding our challenges and needs at a time when we’re looking to scale our composite reporting and to achieve further risk reduction,” says Steve Dryer, Managing Director of Operations at Annex Wealth Management. “With increasing regulatory requirements such as the SEC Marketing Rule adding complexity to our marketing processes and performance, we believe Confluence’s proven Revolution Composites solution can help us enhance our client experience and achieve our growth goals.”

Revolution Composites offers automated composite membership rules with unlimited custom field definitions, customizable and flexible reporting, extensive calculations and statistics, and the ability to meet all industry compliance requirements.

To learn more about Confluence, please visit confluence.com

About Confluence:

Confluence is a global leader in enterprise data and software solutions for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications. Our best-of-breed solutions make it easy and fast to create, share, and operationalize mission-critical reporting and actionable insights essential to the investment management industry. Trusted for over 30 years by the largest asset service providers, asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants worldwide, our global team of regulatory and analytics experts delivers forward-looking innovations and market-leading solutions, adding efficiency, speed, and accuracy to everything we do. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with ~700+ employees across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1,000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit confluence.com.

About Annex Wealth Management:

Annex Wealth Management is passionate about making financial journeys better through fiduciary advice, comprehensive strategies, and empowering education. Annex offers a wide range of advisory services to individuals and families, businesses, and non-profit organizations. They offer comprehensive strategic planning centered around financial planning, investment management, tax planning, estate planning, risk management, and insurance planning. Annex tailors its advisory services to the individual needs of its clients by using leading technology and a team approach, which delivers expertise across the wealth planning spectrum. Annex Wealth Management LLC is a national financial advisory firm headquartered in Brookfield, WI. The firm has $5.5 billion under management and serves more than 9,000 clients. For more information, visit annexwealth.com.