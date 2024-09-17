Mouser Electronics Partners With Summit P-Tech Academy, Nurturing Computer Engineers of Tomorrow

Summit P-Tech (Pathways in Technology) Academy will give students from six high schools a chance to gain college credits, certifications and work experiences, expanding their academic and career opportunities in the future. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, today proudly announces its support of Summit P-Tech Academy, an engaging computer science program for high schoolers in the Mansfield Independent School District (MISD). With students from six high schools across the district, P-Tech Academy challenges students to learn, discover and solve computer programming and software development with an opportunity to earn Level I Certificates in either Computer Programming or Cybersecurity along with their high school diploma.

Summit P-Tech (Pathways in Technology) Academy, which began this Fall, will give the students a chance to gain college credits, certifications and work experiences, expanding their academic and career opportunities in the future — all designed to support students' educational and professional growth. Fifty first-year students from MISD high schools will attend the school-within-a-school for their entire high school career.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our students, and it fits with our Vision 2030 guiding statement that MISD is preparing students to graduate career-ready," said MISD Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu. "We are also fortunate to have a business partner like Mouser Electronics that is supporting our students as they're learning and potentially providing jobs when they graduate."

"Mouser strives to encourage innovation and education in youth since our beginnings 60 years ago," said Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing. "By sponsoring STEM programs like P-Tech Academy, we hope to nurture a passion in areas of science, technology, engineering and math while giving students real-world experiences and tools to assist in launching their careers."

The participating students will benefit from guidance and instruction from business partners, including Mouser and Tarrant County College. They will have the opportunity to receive a PCEP-Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer and Information Technology: Programming I certificate. Attendees will also participate in job shadowing, internships and mentorships at Mouser's Global Distribution Center and Headquarters, located in Mansfield.

Mouser's commitment to MISD education runs deep. Mouser is also a proud sponsor of the MISD Shine Runners Racing Company from the Ben Barber Innovation Academy, a student group that builds and races solar-powered. Additionally, Mouser supports local teachers and students with technology grants to enhance STEM education. For more information on Mouser's Educational Sales, go to https://www.mouser.com/educationalsales/.

