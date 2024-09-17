DigitSec Announces Integration With Salesforce Security Center

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DREAMFORCE – DigitSec, provider of the patented SaaS Security Scanner, today announced that its DigitSec platform now integrates with Salesforce’s Security Center product.

Salesforce Security Center allows users to organize permissions and controls into an easy-to-use dashboard. Salesforce Security Center's single view helps organizations with compliance and increases security by providing awareness, insights, and enabling actions.

The integrated solution can help customers quickly identify misconfigurations and correct user permissions to help eliminate any gaps in a customer’s security posture. The DigitSec platform helps Salesforce developers and cyber teams quickly identify and address custom code vulnerabilities before deployment.

The DigitSec integration with Salesforce Security Center demonstrates DigitSec’s commitment to providing a comprehensive security platform for Salesforce application development. Salesforce customers using Security Center can now discover and view Salesforce code vulnerabilities seamlessly across one platform utilizing the DigitSec integration.

“DigitSec’s integration with Salesforce Security Center brings together the power of the Salesforce Platform and a leading application security solution,” said Waqas Nazir, CEO of DigitSec. “Salesforce Security Center provides excellent coverage of misconfigurations and operational security, and, together, we provide a unified view into the risk profile of Salesforce environments.”

“It is more critical than ever for companies to increase the security and integrity of their valuable data,” said Pete Thurston, Senior Director, Product Management of Salesforce. “To help our joint customers better protect their information, we are pleased to work with DigitSec to achieve interoperability between Security Center and the DigitSec application security platform. Our organizations are committed to helping mitigate risk for customers everywhere.”

About DigitSec

DigitSec is a comprehensive SaaS security platform for Salesforce application development that helps identify vulnerabilities and mitigate risk. With DigitSec, cybersecurity and development teams can overcome the challenges of balancing security with functionality and deadlines to deliver secure business-critical Salesforce applications. The DigitSec platform is an easy-to-use, intuitive, and proactive platform that identifies Salesforce application vulnerabilities quickly. It is highly flexible to meet the demanding needs of admins, project managers, and developers. Some of the world’s largest system integrators and Fortune 2000 companies rely on DigitSec to secure their Salesforce application development. The DigitSec platform can be used in any industry and any sized organization. DigitSec is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, making it an ideal partner for regulated industries. For more information, visit https://www.digitsec.com.

