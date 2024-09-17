Butler Transit Authority and Modeshift Unveil RideBTA, a Revolutionary Digital Fare and Data Collection Platform Launching September 17

BUTLER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Butler Transit Authority (BTA) announces the launch of its new mobile ticketing platform, RideBTA developed in partnership with Modeshift. Starting September 17, 2024, BTA riders will benefit from a modernized transit system designed to enhance convenience and streamline their riding experience.

BTA becomes the eighth transit authority in Pennsylvania to partner with Modeshift, joining a growing list of transit agencies embracing digital fare collection and data optimization to improve transportation services.

The innovative RideBTA platform allows passengers to effortlessly plan, purchase, and validate their fares using their smartphones. This system is implemented across all Butler Transit Authority bus routes, including four local fixed routes and commuter runs between Butler and Pittsburgh, providing an integrated and contactless ticketing solution.

Key features of the RideBTA platform include:

Mobile Ticketing: The RideBTA app, available on both Apple and Android devices, enables riders to manage their trips, buy fares and validate tickets with ease. Download the app here: iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/ride-bta/id6477943449 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.modeshift.bta&hl=en-US&ah=PDYo23NdTyZot5Sw4C6ul-uqKhs

"This new digital ticketing system marks a significant advancement for public transportation in Butler County," said John Paul, Executive Director of Butler Transit Authority. "The system not only improves the daily experience for our existing local and commuter customers but also attracts new users looking for convenience and efficiency. This technology positions us to better serve our community today and in the future."

“As we continue to partner with transit agencies across Pennsylvania, BTA's adoption of our mobile ticketing platform exemplifies how innovation can start with smaller transit agencies and evolve into a larger regional solution,” said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO of Modeshift. “By implementing our digital ticketing platform, BTA is setting a new benchmark for transit agencies nationwide, enhancing the rider experience, and paving the way for a more efficient and interconnected public transportation network.”

To learn more about the Butler Transit Authority partnership and other initiatives, please visit www.modeshift.com.

About Modeshift

Modeshift, Inc. is a technology company that helps transit agencies modernize their user-facing technology and the underlying infrastructure to improve efficiency, increase ridership and provide adequate, sustainability-oriented service. It is the only all-in-one digital mobility infrastructure platform that also gives the transit industry the tools to reduce their carbon emissions and aim for sustainability.

Our core product is Account-based Fare Collection System, based on the Microsoft Azure cloud and delivered as a service (Software as a Service – SaaS). Modeshift also provides other subsystems which complete the stack of hardware and software needed to operate a modern transit system such as Mobile ticketing, AVL/CAD and real-time passenger information.