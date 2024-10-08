United in Purpose: YMCA Partners with UKG to Strengthen its Mission-Driven Culture Through Uplifting Workforce Experience

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, today announced that the YMCA of Greater Nashua, New Hampshire is doubling-down on its mission of serving the community by partnering with UKG to empower staff to focus on what matters most: people.

“Creating a culture where people are excited to come to work and that is a great place to work for all is extremely important to me,” said Michael LaChance, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Nashua. “Our leaders, managers, and frontline staff need to have the right tools in place for us to operate efficiently and support the community at large. With the UKG Ready suite, we have the right technology to help us better focus on our mission, which is to provide members with opportunities for lifelong personal growth.”

WATCH NOW: See how UKG helps the YMCA of Greater Nashua create an empowering culture where frontline workers are inspired to serve their community

The YMCA of Greater Nashua employs a 500-person, multigenerational workforce across four facilities — 75% of whom are part-time employees. As it continues to grow and expand its offerings, the nonprofit says the all-in-one UKG Ready suite has eased the burden associated with previously manual tasks, including onboarding full-time, part-time, and summer seasonal staff — freeing up managers to dedicate more time to employee and program development.

“Instead of managers spending hours and hours onboarding, the UKG Ready suite does it all for us,” said Jennifer Colangelo, director of human resources at the YMCA of Greater Nashua. “The automated checklists and forms are easy for staff to access and complete, which is important because many of our employees are teenagers starting their first job or retirees working on a part-time basis. The step-by-step guidance in UKG starts them off on the right foot while allowing our managers to focus on the good work that we hired them for.”

On any given day, Y staff may be assigned to fitness centers, pools, classrooms, at summer camp, or embedded with the community. With so many employees spread out across multiple locations and clocking in and out of shifts from time clocks, computers, or from the field via the UKG Ready mobile app, the YMCA of Greater Nashua says having a single source of truth for all HR, payroll, benefits, and timekeeping data has led to an increase in efficiency for HR leaders and frontline staff alike.

“Simply put, UKG Ready has been a game-changer for us,” said Colangelo. “Employees can easily check their timesheets and pay stubs, request time off, or access their W-2 from any device without having to involve HR. And our lean, two-person HR team has access to everything from payroll to performance reviews in one central location. The beauty of UKG — and one of my favorite parts of the solution — is the ability to easily run any type of report, whether it’s related to payroll or FLSA status to comply with state law. The reports are configurable and can be run at any time with the most up-to-date data.”

Just as important as the ability to run reports in real time is the ability for UKG Ready to serve up actionable insights so the Y can make more informed business decisions.

“At any point in time, our HR team can see how many hours are being allocated to a particular program or a particular department to determine if we’re experiencing a return on investment,” said LaChance. “As CEO, this gives me complete confidence when sharing that data with our donors to show that our YMCA is making sound fiscal decisions and that we’re doing the right thing for our employees, members, and the community. The manual hours that would have to go into creating these reports would be incredible. There is no way we could efficiently manage that data without UKG Ready.”

“The UKG Ready suite is a real difference maker for us,” added LaChance. “It is our job to be proactive and responsive in meeting the evolving needs of our community. We value UKG in helping to make ours a more efficient, robust, and purposeful workplace, so that we can serve our community now and well into the future. We’re fortunate to have the right partner in UKG and the right technology to make our organization work better.”

“Nonprofit organizations such as the YMCA play a vital role in helping create vibrant, thriving communities. The last thing they should be worrying about is spending too much time on administrative tasks when their energy is best spent fulfilling their mission of inspiring positive change around them,” said Chris Kiklas, vice president of SMB product management at UKG. “Simplifying operations and maximizing efficiency with the all-in-one UKG Ready suite allows the YMCA’s workforce to live out its purpose of helping to improve the lives of others, and ensures resources are directed where they are needed most.”

Supporting Resources

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2024 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.